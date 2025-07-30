IndiQube Spaces IPO shares to make stock market debut today; check latest GMP

IndiQube Spaces is poised to make its debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, July 30, following the closing of its IPO that amassed Rs 700 crore. The issue, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 650 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 50 crore, was open from July 23 to July 25. Shares were offered in a price band of Rs 225-237, with a lot size of 63 shares. ICICI Securities and JM Financial were the lead managers, with allotment finalised on July 28.

The IPO received a mixed response from the market, with an overall subscription of 12.41 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed significant interest with a subscription of 14.35 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked 8.27 times. Retail investors and employees exhibited strong participation with subscriptions at 12.90 times and 6.83 times, respectively.

Founded in 2015, IndiQube Spaces, based in Bangalore, specialises in providing tech-driven, sustainable workplace solutions. The company offers a range of services including corporate hubs and branch offices, aiming to enhance the modern office experience with innovative interiors, amenities, and services.

Despite the initial enthusiasm, the grey market premium (GMP) for IndiQube Spaces has dwindled to Rs 2 per share, indicating a flat listing. This is a notable decline from the Rs 20-30 premium commanded during the IPO announcement, suggesting cautious investor sentiment as the listing approaches.

Market experts remain divided, with some optimistic about the company's growth potential, given its unique business model and focus on sustainable solutions. However, the current GMP suggests that investors are approaching the listing with caution. The company's shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.