Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment status: Check application, GMP and listing date

Indogulf Cropsciences is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares most likely on Tuesday, July 01, 2025. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Wednesday, July 02. The agrochemical IPO saw a decent response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of New Delhi-based Indogulf Cropsciences was open for bidding between June 26 and June 30, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 105-111 per share with a lot size of 135 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 200 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 160 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 36.03 lakh shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 25.98 times, attracting bids with more than 6.48 lakh applications . The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 33.26 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 48.39 times. The allocations retail investors and employees were subscribed 14.78 times and 1.09 times, respectively.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 1993, New Delhi-based Indogulf Cropsciences is engaged in manufacturing crop protection products, plant nutrients, and biologicals in India. It manufactures Spiromesifen technical with 96.5 per cent purity in 2019 and is one of the first indigenous manufacturers of Pyrazosulfuron Ethyl technical with 97 per cent purity in India.

The grey market premium of Indogulf Cropsciences has seen some correction amid mixed market cues. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 12 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 10-11 per cent for the investors. However, the GMP stood at Rs 17 when the issue had opened for bidding.

Systematix Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager of the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Allotment shall be finalized by Tuesday, July 1 and shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE with Thursday, July 3 as the tentative date of listing.

Advertisement

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Indogulf Cropsciences, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Indogulf Cropsciences Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

Advertisement

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.