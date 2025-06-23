Indogulf Cropsciences IPO to open on June 26; check price band, issue size & more

The IPO of Indogulf Cropsciences is set to open for public subscription on June 26 and will close on June 30. The price band for the IPO has been determined at Rs 105-111 per share. The offering consists of a fresh capital raise of Rs 160 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3,603,603 shares, aiming to raise a total of Rs 200 crore. Investors can apply for a minimum of one lot comprising 135 shares, amounting to Rs 14,985 at the upper price band.

The primary objectives of the Indogulf Cropsciences IPO are to fund working capital requirements, repay debt, and finance capital expenditure for setting up an in-house dry flowable (DF) facility in Haryana. The company also intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Indogulf Cropsciences, established in 1993, specialises in manufacturing crop protection products, biologicals, and plant nutrients. As one of the few indigenous producers of Pyrazosulfuron Ethyl technical, the company maintains a purity level of 97%. Its manufacturing facilities are located across four plants in Samba, Jammu & Kashmir, and Nathupur, Haryana, covering approximately twenty acres.

Financially, Indogulf Cropsciences reported revenue of Rs 555.79 crore and a net profit of Rs 28.23 crore for the financial year 2024-25, with a net profit of Rs 21.68 crore recorded for the nine-month period ending December 2024. The company exports its products to over 34 countries and possesses a robust distribution network across India.

The IPO has reserved 50% of its shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors, and 15% for non-institutional investors. Systematix Corporate Services is serving as the book-running lead manager, with Bigshare Services acting as the registrar for the issue.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on July 1, with the company's equity shares to be listed on both the NSE and BSE on July 3. These dates are crucial for investors to track the stock's market debut and potential growth.

Indogulf Cropsciences has a strong market presence backed by a network of 169 business partners and 5,772 distributors within India, along with 129 partners spread across 34 countries globally. This extensive network allows the company to maintain its position in the competitive market of crop protection and plant nutrients.

Key dates for potential investors include the IPO open date on June 26, the close date on June 30, the basis of allotment on July 1, and the listing date on July 3. Investors are advised to confirm their UPI mandates before the cut-off time on June 30 to ensure successful participation.