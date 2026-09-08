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10 IPOs open for bids on Sept 9: Rs 6,950 crore at stake; which issues should investors pick?

10 IPOs open for bids on Sept 9: Rs 6,950 crore at stake; which issues should investors pick?

10 IPOs will be open for subscription on September 9, 2026, seeking nearly Rs 6,950 crore. Check the IPO list, issue sizes and expert advice for investors.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 2:40 PM IST
10 IPOs open for bids on Sept 9: Rs 6,950 crore at stake; which issues should investors pick?AI-generated image for representational purpose only.

Indian primary markets are in red-hot form, and September 9, 2026, is set to script history, with as many as 10 IPOs simultaneously open for subscription, raising nearly Rs 6,950 crore from investors. Investors will have to prioritise which issues to bid for, making it one of the busiest single days for IPO activity in nearly three decades.

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Six fresh IPOs open for subscription
Indian primary markets are set for a rare milestone, with exactly six IPOs scheduled to open for subscription on September 9, 2026. This will be the first time in nearly 30 years that six IPOs have opened on a single day, with the previous instance recorded on October 14, 1996. The unusual concentration of IPO launches is likely to give investors a wider pool of issues to evaluate.

Wednesday will see half a dozen fresh issues, namely Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction Co. (India), Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions (Manipal Cards), Steamhouse India, LCC Projects and Karamtara Engineering, opening for subscription and cumulatively raising Rs 4,510 crore. Three IPOs will enter their second day of bidding, while the Rs 351 crore IPO of Pranav Constructions will close for subscription.

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Investors likely to remain selective
With multiple issues competing for investor capital, market participants are likely to remain selective, assessing valuations, business fundamentals, growth prospects and IPO proceeds before placing their bids. The crowded IPO calendar comes at a time when investor participation in the primary market remains strong, with several companies tapping the public markets.

However, the sheer number of issues could also lead to greater competition for investor liquidity. Investors may therefore need to compare companies on valuations, financial performance, sector outlook, order books and post-listing growth prospects before making subscription decisions.

Expert view on IPO investing
Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at Wealthmills Securities, said that the Indian IPO market has witnessed heightened activity recently, following a series of decent listings, led by strong liquidity and solid retail interest, even as the broader domestic equity market remains in a consolidation phase.

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"Retail investors should book profits in the issues where valuations are stretched and leave little room for comfort, but one can continue to hold or accumulate quality names with strong moats for the medium to long term, analysing earnings for a couple of quarters post listing," he added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 1:21 PM IST
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