10 IPOs open for bids on Sept 9: Rs 6,950 crore at stake; which issues should investors pick?

Wednesday will see half a dozen fresh issues, namely Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction Co. (India), Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions (Manipal Cards), Steamhouse India, LCC Projects and Karamtara Engineering, opening for subscription and cumulatively raising Rs 4,510 crore. Three IPOs will enter their second day of bidding, while the Rs 351 crore IPO of Pranav Constructions will close for subscription.

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Investors likely to remain selective

With multiple issues competing for investor capital, market participants are likely to remain selective, assessing valuations, business fundamentals, growth prospects and IPO proceeds before placing their bids. The crowded IPO calendar comes at a time when investor participation in the primary market remains strong, with several companies tapping the public markets.

However, the sheer number of issues could also lead to greater competition for investor liquidity. Investors may therefore need to compare companies on valuations, financial performance, sector outlook, order books and post-listing growth prospects before making subscription decisions.

Expert view on IPO investing

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at Wealthmills Securities, said that the Indian IPO market has witnessed heightened activity recently, following a series of decent listings, led by strong liquidity and solid retail interest, even as the broader domestic equity market remains in a consolidation phase.

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"Retail investors should book profits in the issues where valuations are stretched and leave little room for comfort, but one can continue to hold or accumulate quality names with strong moats for the medium to long term, analysing earnings for a couple of quarters post listing," he added.