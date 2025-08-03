Business Today
IPO-packed week: NSDL listing, 2 mainboards, 7 SME issues set for Aug 4–8

Among the highlights, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), backed by Blackstone and Sattva Group, will launch a Rs 4,800-crore REIT IPO from August 5 to August 7.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2025 9:56 AM IST
The week of August 4 to August 8 is shaping up to be IPO-intensive, with two mainboard IPOs, seven SME offerings, and several listings, including the debut of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) on August 6.

Among the highlights, Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT), backed by Blackstone and Sattva Group, will launch a Rs 4,800-crore REIT IPO from August 5 to August 7. Initially targeting Rs 6,200 crore, the issue was downsized after raising Rs 1,400 crore from institutional investors. KRT manages 46.3 million sq ft of leasable space, including 37.1 million sq ft of completed assets.

Highway Infrastructure Ltd (HIL) will open its Rs 130-crore IPO from August 5 to August 7, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 97.52 crore and an OFS of 46.4 lakh shares. Proceeds will support working capital needs. Listing is expected on August 12.

In the SME space, Bhadora Industries (Rs 55.6 crore), Jyoti Global Plast (Rs 35.4 crore), and Parth Electricals & Engineering (Rs 49.6 crore) will open their IPOs on August 4 and close on August 6. Other SME IPOs opening this week include Aaradhya Disposal, Sawaliya Food Products, BLT Logistics, and Essex Marine.

Sawaliya, based in Madhya Pradesh, plans to raise funds for machinery upgrades and solar installations. Jyoti Global Plast has expanded into defense and aerospace with a Rs 20 crore order book. Essex Marine, a seafood exporter, will use proceeds for expansion and working capital.

NSDL’s highly anticipated mainboard listing is scheduled for August 6. Additional mainboard listings include Aditya Infotech and Laxmi India Finance (August 5), and Sri Lotus Developers and M&B Engineering (August 6).

Key SME listings include Umiya Mobile and Repono (August 4), Kaytex Fabrics (August 5), and Takyon Networks, Mehul Colours, and BD Industries (August 6). Renol Polychem and Cash Ur Drive list on August 7, followed by Flysbs Aviation on August 8.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Aug 3, 2025 9:56 AM IST
