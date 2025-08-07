IPO rush: Rs 2.7 lakh crore worth of public offers likely to hit markets in the next 12 months

Fundraising activity through initial public offerings (IPO) is expected to stay strong for at least the next 12 months. Data available with primedatabase.com showed that domestic companies could raise nearly Rs 2.7 lakh crore from the primary market in the coming year.

After raising more than Rs 1.6 lakh crore from the primary market in 2025, Indian companies have further raised Rs 50,000 crore in 2025 so far. Data showed that at least 72 IPOs worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore have received approval from the market regulator Sebi to launch their public offers. Some of the major names on the list include Paras Healthcare, Hero Fincorp, Vikram Solar, SMPP, LG Electronics, and Kent RO, among others. There are expectations that LG Electronics may raise Rs 15,000 crore from the IPO, whereas Credila Financial Services and Dorf-Ketal Chemicals are expected to garner Rs 5,000 crore each from the primary market.

SIS Cash Services, Physics Wallah, Studds Accessories, Lumino Industries, Veritas Finance, SK Finance are among other names on the list. Physics Wallah, SMPP, and Hero Fincorp may raise Rs 4,600 crore, Rs 4,000 crore, and Rs 3668 crore through IPO.

On the other hand, 92 firms, which are expected to raise Rs 1.52 lakh crore, have filed their offer documents with the market regulator and are waiting for approval. The pipeline includes names such as Tata Capital, which is expected to raise Rs 17,200 crore from the primary market. Urban Company, Shiprocket, Canara Robeco Asset Management, and Canara HSBC Life Insurance are other players.

Pranav Haldea, managing director of Delhi-based Prime Database Group said, “Primary market follows the secondary market. With buoyancy returning to the secondary market since April, you have also seen a flurry of IPOs in the last couple of months.” The benchmark equity index BSE Sensex has gained nearly 6% since the beginning of the ongoing financial year.



He further added that the IPO pipeline is the largest it has ever been in the Indian market, with 72 IPOs looking to raise Rs 1.15 lakh crore having received Sebi approval and another 92 companies looking to raise Rs 1.51 lakh crore awaiting nod from the regulator. “Tariff-related concerns notwithstanding, I expect a very strong second half of the year,” said Haldea.