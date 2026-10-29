IPO updates: BLS Polymers booked over 238x on Day 3; check fresh GMPs and latest buzz

SFC Environmental Technologies, another IPO that closed for subscription on Thursday, was subscribed 8.9 times overall as of the same time. It attracted over 1.92 lakh applications, with bids worth Rs 4,200 crore. The Rs 668 crore issue was offered in the price band of Rs 313-330, with a lot size of 45 shares. Its GMP stood at Rs 7-8, hinting at modest listing gains of around 2-3 per cent.

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The Rs 275 crore IPO of MK Sons Fine Jewels was subscribed 1.15 times as of the same time on the second day of bidding. The issue will close for subscription on Friday, October 30. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 153-162 apiece, with a lot size of 91 equity shares. Its GMP was seen at Rs 12-15, hinting at gains of 7-9 per cent for investors.

The Bombay Coated & Special Steels IPO, which opened for subscription on Thursday, October 29, was subscribed 2.61 times on the first day. The Rs 183 crore issue will close for bidding on Monday, November 2. It has a price band of Rs 78-82, with a lot size of 182 shares. Its GMP remained around Rs 9-10, suggesting gains of 10-11 per cent for investors.

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In other IPO news, EAAA India Alternatives will finalise its basis of allotment today. The Rs 1,200 crore issue was subscribed 5.5 times overall during the three-day bidding period. Its GMP improved to Rs 27-30, signalling modest gains over the proposed issue price of Rs 1,665.

Meanwhile, IPO-bound Sarva Foam Industries announced a planned investment of £6 million in Scotland to establish a new manufacturing facility, marking the first phase of its proposed expansion in the country. Sarva Foam Industries is the largest rebonded PU foam player in India. It filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on September 30, 2026, and is awaiting approval from SEBI.