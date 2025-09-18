iValue Infosolutions IPO opens for bidding today: Should you subscribe to it?

The initial public offering (IPO) of iValue Infosolutions kicks-off for bidding today, that is, Thursday, September 18, 2025. The company shall be selling its shares in the range of Rs 284-299 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 50 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue shall close for bidding on Monday, September 22.

Bengaluru-based iValue Infosolutions will be raising a total of Rs 560.29 crore via IPO, which is entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 1,87,38,958 by its promoters and existing shareholders. The company will not receive any proceeds from this issue.

Incorporated in 2008, iValue Infosolutions is a technology services and solutions provider specializing in enterprise digital transformation. The company operates across India, the SAARC region, and Southeast Asia. It offers comprehensive, purpose-built solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data.

iValue Infosolutions raised Rs 168.08 crore from 11 anchor investors as it allocated 56,21,686 equity shares at Rs 299 apiece. Its anchor book included names like ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, UTI MF, Societe Generale, Bengal Finance and Investment, Citigroup Global, Sameeksha India Equity Fund and others.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, iValue Infosolutions reported a net profit of Rs 85.30 crore with a revenue of Rs 942.35 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 70.57 crore with a revenue of Rs 795.18 crore for the year 2023-24. At the current valuations, it shall command a market capitalization of Rs 1,600.84 crore.

The company has reserved 50 per cent of net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of allocations. Retail investors will have 35 per cent allocation in this IPO. The company is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 15 apiece, suggesting a 5 per cent listing pop for the investors.

IIFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Financial Services is the book running lead manager for the iValue Infosolutions IPO and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE, with Thursday, September 25 as the tentative date of listing. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say about the IPO of iValue Infosolutions:



Arihant Capital Markets

Rating: Neutral

iValue Infosolutions is poised to ride the next wave ofdigital transformation in India. As enterprises increasingly invest in cloud, cybersecurity and data-centric infrastructure, the company’s strong OEM alliances and growing system integrator base put it in a sweet spot to capture this demand, said Arihant Capital Markets.

"With its integrated multi-OEM solutions and experienced leadership, iValue is onthe path to scale its business while deepening its role as a trusted technology partner for enterprises across industries. The issue is valued at P/E of 18.8x and EPS of Rs 15.9. We are recommending a 'neutral' rating for this issue," it added.



SBI Securities

Rating: Subscribe

The IPO is valued at a P/E multiple of 18.8 times on post-issue capital. The company is more than a distributor; it is a value-added solutions aggregator that is expected to play a structural role in India’s enterprise IT landscape. Its business model benefits from ecosystem stickiness, strong OEM partnerships, and alignment with high-growth IT spending categories, said SBI Securities.

"These services are expected to grow at double-digit CAGRs in India, driven by digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and adoption of AI/cloud native workloads and the company is expected to be a key beneficiary of the trend. We recommend investors to 'subscribe' to the issue," it added.



Marwadi Financial Services

Rating: Subscribe with caution

"We assign a 'subscribe with caution' rating to this IPO as it is uniquely positioned in the large and fast-growing technology solutions and associated services market in India and other neighboring economies, said Marwadi Financial Services. "However, negative net cash flows from operating activities in the past make us cautious from a long-term perspective."



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

A notable strength is iValue's strong relationships with 109 OEMs as of March 31, 2025, and its network of 913 active partners. With over 16 years of experience, the company employs a unique GoTo-Market (GTM) strategy and launched the 'Ivalue Centre of Excellence' (Ivalue CoE) in FY24, a hybrid, cloud-based platform to expedite sales cycles for its partners, said Ventura Securities.

"While operations are mainly in India, iValue has an international presence in Singapore, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Cambodia, and Kenya, serving Bhutan and Nepal via its team in Bangladesh, which is headquartered in Singapore," it added with a 'subscribe' rating.



BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

On the upper price band, the company is currently valued at a P/E of 18.7 times based on FY25 earnings, said BP Equities. "Owing to its strong market position, complemented by its established distribution system and an evolving industry, the company is well positioned to drive sustainable growth. Thus, we recommend a 'subscribe' rating for this issue."



Lakshmishree Investments

Rating: Subscribe

On valuation, the IPO is attractively priced and appears reasonable compared to peers. The P/E ratio of 18.71 times is also lower than the sector average, suggesting potential value, said Lakshmishree. "There's also a high dependency on a few key OEMs and the business operates on thin margins. We recommend that risk-tolerant investors looking for exposure to the enterprise technology sector 'subscribe' to the iValue Infosystems IPO for a long-term perspective.



Kunvarji Financial Services

Rating: Subscribe

"We recommend to subscribe this IPO with long term view only as the issue appears reasonably priced. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of multi-OEM solutions and services," said Kunvarji Financial Services. "With significant growth in its headline numbers, along with a high retention rate and repeat business, it is well-positioned for promising prospects ahead."