Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research IPO: Check allotment status & GMP

Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, September 26. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate over the weekend or latest by Monday, September 29. The online higher education player saw a decent response from the investors.

The IPO of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research was open for bidding between September 23 and September 25, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 846-890 per share with a lot size of 16 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 450 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 170 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 280 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed 22.06 times, attracting over 9.75 applications and bids worth Rs 7,300 crore. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 35.35 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 35.48 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 8.71 times.

Incorporated in 2009, Mumbai-based Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) is an online higher education and upskilling platform. It has a pan-India presence with over 22 offices-cum-learning centres across major cities for offline learning, along with 17 immersive tech studio set-ups located within various IIM campuses.

The grey market premium of Jaro Institute has dropped sharply, thanks the mixed bidding and selling pressure in the broader markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 71-75 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing gains of nearly 8 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 120 when the IPO ran for bidding.

Nuvama Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are the book running lead managers of Jaro Institute IPO and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Monday, September 29. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE, on September 30, Tuesday.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.