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Jindal Supreme, SS Retail, Hero Motors IPOs subscribed up to 181 times on final day; details here

Jindal Supreme, SS Retail, Hero Motors IPOs subscribed up to 181 times on final day; details here

Jindal Supreme's IPO, which was offered in the price band of Rs 88-93 per share, was subscribed 181.07 times on the final day of bidding. The issue received 1,70,19,79,461 bids against 93,99,600 shares on offer.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 5:56 PM IST
Jindal Supreme, SS Retail, Hero Motors IPOs subscribed up to 181 times on final day; details hereJindal Supreme's issue received 1,70,19,79,461 bids against 93,99,600 shares on offer.

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Jindal Supreme India Ltd, SS Retail Ltd and Hero Motors Ltd received strong subscription interest on the final day of bidding on Friday, September 18.

Jindal Supreme IPO

Jindal Supreme's IPO, which was offered in the price band of Rs 88-93 per share, was subscribed 181.07 times on the final day of bidding. The issue received 1,70,19,79,461 bids against 93,99,600 shares on offer.

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The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 126.41 times, while the non-institutional investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 327.99 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 149.34 times.

SS Retail IPO

SS Retail's IPO, which had a price band of Rs 403-424 per share, was subscribed 103.30 times on the final day.

The issue received 90,83,96,230 bids against 87,93,884 shares on offer. The QIB portion was subscribed 203.61 times, while the NII portion was subscribed 143.32 times.

The retail portion was subscribed 36.36 times, while the employee reserved portion was subscribed 2.69 times. The company offered an employee discount of Rs 25 per share.

Hero Motors IPO

The Hero Motors IPO was subscribed 6.66 times on Day 3. The issue, which had a price band of Rs 79-84 per share, received 58,97,24,146 bids against 8,86,07,596 shares on offer.

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The QIB portion was subscribed 1.49 times, while the NII category was subscribed 9.86 times. The retail individual investors' portion was subscribed 8.23 times.

Latest GMPs

Jindal Supreme India, SS Retail and Hero Motors shares are likely to be listed on September 23, 2026. At the last available check, SS Retail was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 33.73 per cent, while Jindal Supreme India’s GMP stood at 33.33 per cent. Hero Motors, meanwhile, was trading at a nil GMP.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 5:56 PM IST
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