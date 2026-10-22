Jio Platforms IPO: Applying in two categories? Avoid these mistakes

Who is eligible for the shareholder quota?

Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who held public equity shares of RIL as of October 14, 2026, the date of the red herring prospectus (RHP), are eligible to apply under the shareholder category, subject to the conditions specified in the offer document. Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd do not qualify for the shareholder quota.



Can investors apply in two categories?

Yes. Eligible RIL shareholders can submit an application under the shareholder quota and a separate application under another category for which they qualify, subject to the IPO's rules and applicable limits.

For instance, an eligible investor can bid up to Rs 2 lakh under the shareholder category and submit a separate application under the retail category.

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Retail investors can apply for a maximum of 14 lots, or 168 equity shares, worth Rs 1,87,992 at the upper end of the price band. Investors applying under the NII category must bid for at least 15 lots, or 180 shares, worth Rs 2,01,420.

However, retail and NII categories are mutually exclusive for an individual applicant. An investor cannot apply under both categories simultaneously, as doing so may lead to the applications being rejected under the applicable rules. The shareholder category can be combined with another eligible category, subject to the RHP's conditions.

Trivesh D, COO of Tradejini, said eligible RIL shareholders could apply under the shareholder category and other categories for which they qualify, in accordance with the RHP. He cautioned investors against assuming that multiple applications would automatically improve their chances of allotment.

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Mistakes investors should avoid

Investors should keep their shareholder-category application within the Rs 2 lakh limit and avoid submitting duplicate applications within the same category. They should also ensure that their PAN and demat account details are accurate and meet the eligibility requirements.

Investors must check the price band, lot size, application limits and category-specific conditions in the RHP before placing bids. They should also remember that applying under two eligible categories does not guarantee allotment, particularly if the issue is heavily oversubscribed.

Eligible employees should check the employee reservation's specific eligibility criteria and application limits before bidding.



How to apply

Investors can apply through their broker's IPO section by selecting Jio Platforms IPO, choosing the appropriate category, entering the bid quantity and price, and submitting the application. Those using UPI must approve the payment mandate within the prescribed time.

Ultimately, investors should verify their eligibility and the rules applicable to each category before applying. Following the prescribed process can help avoid application errors, but allotment is not guaranteed.