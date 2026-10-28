Jio Platforms IPO listing today: GMP signals 22% upside; should investors book profits or hold?

Jio trades at a post-IPO FY2026 P/E of 34.4 times, offering an attractive relative discount to Bharti Airtel (P/E of 40 times). While regulatory shifts and next-generation capital requirements remain standard industry risks, JPL's absolute market dominance creates an incredibly strong margin of safety, said Mahesh M Ojha, Vice President – Research at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities.

"Ultimately, the expected 20–22 per cent listing gain offers an excellent immediate window for short-term traders, while the firm's robust compounding potential justifies a definitive buy-and-hold strategy for long-term wealth creation," he said.

If the grey-market trend holds through the listing, Jio would become India's second-most valuable company after its parent, Reliance Industries Ltd, pushing Bharti Airtel Ltd into third place. The allotment, subscription figures and steady unofficial premium have kept expectations of a strong debut elevated.

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Jio Platforms is expected to see a good listing, but listing gains are not guaranteed. Investors who receive an allotment can consider booking partial profits if the stock lists at a significant premium, while long-term investors may hold based on their risk appetite, said Dr Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services.

"Fresh investors should avoid chasing the stock at expensive valuations on listing day. It is better to wait for price stabilisation and evaluate valuations, earnings growth and future business prospects before investing," he said.

To recall, the Jio Platforms IPO was open for subscription from October 21 to 23. The company offered its shares in the price range of Rs 1,065–1,119 during the three-day bidding period, with a lot size of 12 equity shares. Jio Platforms' IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

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Rahul Sharma, Head of Research at Equity99, does not expect a big move on listing day, considering the issue size and current market conditions. "However, if we see a good spike, short-term traders can book some profits, while long-term investors can continue to hold their shares, given the company's fundamentals and strong RIL backing," he suggested.

The Jio Platforms IPO was subscribed 22.19 times overall and attracted nearly 1.4 crore applications, with bids worth more than Rs 4.9 lakh crore. The number of applications and the total bidding amount set records for an Indian IPO. Institutional bidders led the demand, with their portion subscribed more than 70.55 times.

Strong growth potential, supported by higher average revenue per user, home broadband, enterprise services and the monetisation of digital platforms, could support future growth, said Uday Patil, Executive Director at PL Capital. "Execution will determine how much value these opportunities create. It is definitely a long-term bet, and every investor would like to have the share in their portfolio," he said.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities India, Axis Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets, CLSA India, DAM Capital, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital, HSBC Securities, JM Financial, JPMorgan India, SBI Capital, UBS Securities India and 360 ONE WAM are the lead managers for the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd served as the registrar.