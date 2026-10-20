Jio Platforms IPO: Will mega listing unlock value for Reliance shares or upside already priced in?

Understanding the holding company discount

A holding company discount arises when a parent company’s market valuation is lower than the estimated combined value of its businesses and investments, after accounting for debt and other liabilities. Such discounts can reflect corporate complexity, taxes on investment sales, capital allocation concerns and uncertainty over when the value of subsidiaries will reach shareholders.

Reliance has businesses spanning oil refining, petrochemicals, telecom, retail and new energy. A higher valuation for Jio after its listing, therefore, would not automatically translate into a corresponding increase in RIL shares.

Advertisement

Religare Broking said conglomerates typically trade at a holding company discount because of unclear segment valuations and uncertainty over internal capital allocation. An independent market valuation for Jio, RIL’s largest growth asset, could improve transparency in the group’s sum-of-the-parts valuation and help narrow the discount.

The brokerage added that prolonged consolidation had allowed operating earnings across RIL’s consumer businesses to catch up with its share price. With the stock near the lower end of its multi-year range, Religare sees downside protection, while Jio’s price discovery, balance-sheet optimisation and earnings growth across businesses could support an eventual re-rating.



Jio IPO structure and use of proceeds

The IPO will comprise 27 crore fresh shares priced at Rs 1,065–Rs 1,119 apiece. It will close on October 23, with listing expected on October 28. There is no offer-for-sale component, meaning existing shareholders will not sell their holdings through the issue.

Advertisement

Jio plans to use Rs 27,500 crore of the proceeds to repay borrowings at Reliance Jio Infocomm, potentially reducing interest costs and strengthening its balance sheet.

Jio reported FY26 revenue from operations of Rs 1,46,885 crore, EBITDA of Rs 76,255 crore and net profit of Rs 30,049 crore. Its EBITDA margin stood at 51.9 per cent, while its active subscriber base exceeded 524 million.

RIL shareholders will continue to own Jio indirectly after the listing; they will not receive Jio shares or IPO proceeds directly. The longer-term benefit to RIL will depend on Jio’s earnings growth, cash distributions to its parent and whether further corporate actions make the value of its businesses easier to realise.



What experts say about RIL shares

In an interaction with BTTV, Deven Choksey, Managing Director of DR Choksey FinServ, said Reliance Industries shareholders could benefit from value unlocking despite a holding company discount of 15–20 per cent.

Choksey estimates Jio’s contribution to RIL’s valuation at around Rs 400 per share could potentially rise to Rs 800 over the next four years. He also expects Jio’s cash flows and potential future listings of Reliance Retail and other businesses to create additional value. He said RIL shareholders could potentially double their investment over the next three years, although this remains his outlook rather than a guaranteed return.

Advertisement

Religare Broking maintained its ‘buy’ rating on Reliance Industries, with a target price of Rs 1,696 per share. It identified the Jio Platforms IPO as a key catalyst for a potential re-rating, citing a more favourable risk-reward profile after a two-year price and time correction.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at Wealthmills Securities, said Reliance shares offer an attractive entry point for long-term investors, although the stock could underperform in the near term.

He expects the company’s quarterly results to benefit from rising crude oil prices and improved gross refining margins (GRMs). Bathini also remains positive on Jio’s long-term prospects, citing the strength of India’s telecom sector. He said long-term investors could consider the IPO and accumulate Reliance shares on market dips.



RIL shares: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries is showing signs of improving short-term momentum, with a bullish divergence forming on the daily chart, said Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers. The pattern suggests that selling pressure may be weakening, although confirmation through price action remains important.

“Support is placed at Rs 1,160, which will be a crucial level to monitor. As long as the stock sustains above this support zone, the possibility of further recovery remains intact. On the upside, Rs 1,230 is the key resistance level. A decisive breakout and sustained trading above it could trigger fresh buying interest and open the door for further upside. Until then, it remains in a consolidation phase,” Patel said.