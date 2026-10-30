India emerged as the world's largest initial public offering (IPO) market in October, raising a record Rs 45,500 crore ($4.8 billion) through new listings, with the Rs 30,200 crore share sale by Jio Platforms Ltd accounting for a substantial portion of the fundraising, Bloomberg reported. The country's IPO proceeds exceeded those of the US and Hong Kong during the month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Indian companies raised more than twice the amount mobilised in the US in October, where IPO fundraising stood at $2.1 billion through Thursday, while Hong Kong recorded $1.5 billion, Bloomberg data showed. Around 40 companies went public in India during October, the highest number of IPOs recorded globally for the month, the report said.