Two IPOs- JSW Cement and All Time Plastics, which saw a decent response from investors during the bidding process, have now left investors wondering what are the odds of getting the allotment of shares for these issues. Interestingly, investors have a solid chances of allotment, with a double-digit percentage probabilities for all categories of investors

IPO of JSW Cement was overall subscribed 7.77 times fetching over 12.75 lakh applications and bids worth Rs 20,700 crore. The issue of All Time Plastics was overall subscribed 8.34 times fetching over 4.44 lakh applications, attracting bids worth Rs 2,400 crore. QIBs and NIIs led the bidding in both issues, while retailers took a back seat.



Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in all thee IPOs for the investors:

JSW Steel

Big HNI category: 3 investors out of 8 investors will get 1,428 shares (Probability: 37.5 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 8 investors will get 1,2428 shares (Probability: 12.5 per cent)

Retail category: 3 investor out of 4 investors will get 102 shares. (Probability: 75 per cent)

Thus, retails investors hold the best chance of allotment in the JSW Cement



All Time Plastics

Big HNI category: 1 investors out of 3 investors will get 756 shares (Probability: 33.33 per cent)

Small HNI category: 2 investor out of 25 investors will get 756 shares (Probability: 8 per cent)

Retail category: 2 investor out of 9 investors will get 18 shares. (Probability: 22.22 per cent)

Thus, big HNIs investors hold the best chance of allotment in the All Time Plastics



Both IPOs- JSW Steel and All Time Plastics were open for bidding between August 7 and August 11. These two companies raised a more than Rs 4000 crore. JSW Cement raised Rs 3,600 crore via IPO by selling its shares for Rs 147 apeice, while All Time Plastics Rs 400.60 crore IPO was sold at Rs 275 per share.

Grey market premiums (GMP) for both IPOs have seen a sharp correction lately. JSW Cement IPO is commanding a GMP of Rs 5 per share. Its premium stood at Rs 19 when the issue announced. All Time Plastics' GMP has fallen to Rs 8-9 from Rs 25 earlier, signalling 15 per cent gains. Both issues are suggesting only a 3 per cent listing pop for the investors.