JSW Infra IPO opens for bidding today: Should you subscribe to the issue?

The Rs 2,800 crore initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Infrastructure opens for bidding on Monday, September 25 and can be subscribed till Wednesday, September 27. The company is offering its shares in the range of Rs 113-119 apiece to raise Rs 2,800 crore, which is entirely as fresh share sale.



JSW Infrastructure provides maritime-related services. Its services include logistics services, cargo handling and storage solutions. The JSW Group company develops and operates ports and port terminals under port concessions. JSW Infra, incorporated in 2006, is the second largest commercial port operator in the country in terms of cargo handling capacity for FY 22.



The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards prepayment/repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company or its subsidiaries, capital expenditure financing if its various business objectives through subsidiaries and general corporate purposes.



JSW Infra raised Rs 1,260 crore from 65 anchor investors on Friday allocating 10,58,82,352 shares at a price of Rs 119 apiece. Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Morgan Stanley, Fullerton, HSBC Trustee, TA Global, Master Trust Bank of Japan, Cohesion MK Best Ideas, Goldman Sachs, Theleme India Master Fund and others participated in the anchor book.



Three-fourth of the issue or 75 per cent of the net offer has been reserved for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent allocation in the offer. Retail investors will get the remaining 10 per cent of the offer.



JSW Infrastructure reported a bottomline of 749.51 crore with a revenue coming in at Rs 3,372.85 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 20223. Its net profit came in at Rs 330.44 crore with a topline of Rs 2,378.74 crore in the financial year 2021-2022.



Jm Financial, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Axis Capital, Dam Capital Advisors, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book running managers to the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the IPO.



Ports and port terminals of JSW Infra have long concession periods, usually between 30-50 years. They provide long-term visibility of revenue streams to the company. The Sajjan Jindal-owned company currently handles various types of cargo including break bulk, liquid bulk, dry bulk, gases and containers.



The company has a presence across India with non-major ports located in Maharashtra and port terminals located at major ports across the industrial regions of Goa and Karnataka on the west coast, Odisha and Tamil Nadu on the east coast. JSW Infrastructure's international presence is marked at two terminals at Fujairah and Dibba in the UAE.

Majority of the brokerage firms have suggested to 'subscribe' to JSW Infra's IPO citing its strong and long-term business model, limited competition, reasonable valuations and growth prospects for the future. However, uncertainty in traffic at ports, changes in government regulations and environmental concerns are the key risks for the issue. Here's what brokerage firms say:



Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates (ACMIL)

Rating: Subscribe

JSW Infra is well-positioned to capture a significant share of growth due to its fastest-growing port-related infrastructure, revenues driven by long-term concessions, committed long-term cargo and stable tariffs, diversified operations in cargo profile, geography, and assets. We recommend subscribing to the issue from a medium to long-term perspective, said ACMIL.



Canara Bank Securities

Rating: Subscribe

JSW Infra is the fastest growing port-related infrastructure company in terms of growth in installed cargo handling capacity and cargo volumes handled during FY 21-23. They propose to develop a port at Jatadhar to cater to JSW Steel's upcoming steel facility in Odisha. They also expect to continue to benefit from the growth of businesses of JSW Group, said Canara Bank Securities.



"The company’s revenue and EBITDA shows growth of 41 per cent and 42 per cent respectively in terms of 2-year CAGR. EBITDA Margins have remained steady at 53 per cent despite a fall in FY 22. This issue is available at P/EPS of 28.88 times which appears reasonably priced as the company’s revenue visibility is strong for future with steady margins," it added with a 'subscribe' rating.



Choice Broking

Rating: Subscribe

JSW Infra is demanding a P/E multiple of 28.7 times, which is in-line to only listed peer company. Establishing and operating port infrastructure is capital intensive. Moreover, key success factors for a port operator is residual concession life of the port and the utilization levels, said Choice Broking with a subscribe rating.



"Its domestic cargo handling utilization is around 60 per cent and average residual concession life is around 25 years, which provides long term visibility of revenue streams. With a lean balance sheet post-IPO, JSW Infra is well positioned to participate in the port privatization drive of the government or any inorganic expansion," it added.



StoxBox by BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

JSW Infra has a track record of sustained revenue, EBITDA and PAT performance which grew at a CAGR of 41.2 per cent, 42.1 per cent and 62.3 per cent, respectively during FY 21-23 period. On the upper price band, the issue is valued at a P/E of 29.7 times based on FY2023 earnings which we feel is fairly valued, said StoxBox by BP Equities with a 'subscribe' rating.



Marwadi Financial Services

Rating: Subscribe

"We assign 'subscribe' rating to the issue as JSW Infra is the fastest growing port-related infrastructure company and second largest commercial port operator in India. The company also benefits from a strong corporate lineage of the JSW Group along with strong financial metrics and growing margin profile, return metrics and growth. it is available at a reasonable valuation," said Marwadi Financiail Services.



Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Rating: Subscribe

"JSW Infra has dominant position among the port operators in India, along with broad cargo profile and diversified geographical presence. The issue is valued at 19 times 1QFY24 P/E which looks attractive. We believe JSW infra could benefit from the government focus on port development, limited competition and strong parentage," said Motilal Oswal with a 'subscribe' tag.



Reliance Securities

Rating: Subscribe

The Indian economy is on an explosive growth trajectory which helps to grow EXIM trades, made in India and China+1 theme will continue to drive superior growth strategies. The cargo traffic was higher by 1.7 per cent in FY23 and traffic at major ports is expected to be in the range of 3-6 per cent, maintaining a steady pace of growth over FY24-28, said Reliance Securities.



"JSW Infra has demonstrated a track record of execution over the past few years and benefit from the strong corporate lineage with a professional team, capacity expansion and diversification in similar business will increase revenue diversification and create value for the shareholders," it added with a 'subscribe' rating.



Sushil Finance

Rating: Subscribe

"The industry has several entries barriers, and looking at the bright prospects of the company with expansion to increase the cargo handling capacities. Being the arm of the JSW group, it showcases strong management and execution capabilities. Looking at all the factors, risks and opportunities the investors may apply for the issue with a medium to long-term view," said Sushil Finance.





