Kalpataru Projects to HDB: All 13 IPOs opening next week, dates, price, and what investors should expect

Thirteen IPOs worth nearly ₹16,000 crore are set to storm Dalal Street this week, promising a blockbuster stretch for the primary market as both mainboard and SME issues flood the pipeline after a brief geopolitical lull.

With five high-profile mainboard IPOs and eight from the SME segment, investors face a packed calendar. Bajaj Broking called it an “energetic week,” pointing to strong sentiment, rising participation, and solid macroeconomic indicators as tailwinds.

“The surge follows a steady build-up in investor enthusiasm… and the strong performance of recent listings continues to bolster confidence,” the firm said.

The mainboard will feature major names:

Kalpataru Projects: Opening June 24–26, this Mumbai-based real estate player targets ₹1,590 crore with a price band of ₹387–414.

Globe Civil Projects: Also June 24–26, this EPC firm from Delhi aims to raise ₹119 crore with shares priced at ₹67–71.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: Open from June 24–26, the industrial gas supplier will look to raise ₹852.53 crore at ₹380–400.

HDB Financial Services: The most anticipated offering, HDFC Bank’s NBFC arm seeks ₹12,500 crore, issuing shares at ₹700–740 from June 25–27.

Sambhav Steel Tubes: Also June 25–27, this ERW steel pipes maker aims to collect ₹540 crore, with a band of ₹77–82.

In the SME space, eight IPOs are lined up:

Suntech Infra Solutions: June 25–27, raising up to ₹42.16 crore at ₹81–86 per share.

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron: June 24–26, eyeing ₹28.39 crore, price band ₹56–59.

AJC Jewel: Opens June 23, closes June 26, with a ₹14.59 crore book-building issue priced ₹90–95.

Icon Facilitators: June 24–26, targeting ₹19.11 crore, priced ₹85–91.

Abram Food: June 24–26, ₹13.99 crore fixed-price issue at ₹98.

PRO FX Tech: Opens June 26, closes June 30, aiming for ₹40.30 crore at ₹82–87.

Valencia India: June 26–30, targeting ₹46.49 crore, band ₹95–110.

Ace Alpha: June 26–30, looking to raise ₹47.15 crore at ₹101–107.

Meanwhile, three SME IPOs are currently open and will close June 24: Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures, Mayasheel Ventures, and Aakaar Medical Technologies.

Four new listings will also hit the bourses: Samay Project Services, Patil Automation, Eppeltone Engineers, and Influx Healthtech.

Secondary markets are also flashing green. Nifty closed at 25,112.40 with a 1.6% weekly gain, reclaiming the 21-day EMA.

An analyst noted that support for the Nifty lies at 24,850, and as long as it holds above that level, the market remains a ‘buy on dips.’ On the upside, the index could continue advancing toward 25,350.

Bajaj Broking expects select valuations to look attractive, urging investors to align early with quality businesses as FY26's IPO wave builds momentum.