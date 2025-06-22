Kalpataru Projects to HDB: All 13 IPOs opening next week, dates, price, and what investors should expect

Thirteen IPOs worth nearly ₹16,000 crore are set to storm Dalal Street this week, promising a blockbuster stretch for the primary market as both mainboard and SME issues flood the pipeline after a brief geopolitical lull.
With five high-profile mainboard IPOs and eight from the SME segment, investors face a packed calendar. Bajaj Broking called it an “energetic week,” pointing to strong sentiment, rising participation, and solid macroeconomic indicators as tailwinds.
“The surge follows a steady build-up in investor enthusiasm… and the strong performance of recent listings continues to bolster confidence,” the firm said.
The mainboard will feature major names:
In the SME space, eight IPOs are lined up:
Meanwhile, three SME IPOs are currently open and will close June 24: Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures, Mayasheel Ventures, and Aakaar Medical Technologies.
Four new listings will also hit the bourses: Samay Project Services, Patil Automation, Eppeltone Engineers, and Influx Healthtech.
Secondary markets are also flashing green. Nifty closed at 25,112.40 with a 1.6% weekly gain, reclaiming the 21-day EMA.
An analyst noted that support for the Nifty lies at 24,850, and as long as it holds above that level, the market remains a ‘buy on dips.’ On the upside, the index could continue advancing toward 25,350.
Bajaj Broking expects select valuations to look attractive, urging investors to align early with quality businesses as FY26's IPO wave builds momentum.