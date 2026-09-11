Kanohar Electricals IPO: Ways to allotment status on BSE, NSE & MUFG; odds of getting shares & GMP

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Kanohar Electricals IPO:

Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investor out of 19 investors will get 322 shares (Probability: 5.26 per cent)

Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investor out of 73 investors will get 322 shares (Probability: 1.37 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 18 investors will get 32 shares (Probability: 5.56 per cent)



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Kanohar Electricals IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Kanohar Electricals IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘KANOHAR’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Kanohar Electricals IPO can check allotment status on BSE Ltd:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Rays of Kanohar Electricals Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of Kanohar Electricals was sold in the price band of Rs 601-632 apiece between September 08 and September 10. It sold the issue with a lot size of 23 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 1,056 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a bumper 90.59 times, fetching over 49.23 lakh applications and bids for nearly Rs 66,950 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 215.37 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 87.74 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 20.51 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Kanohar Electricals has seen a mild recovery. Last heard, Kanohar Electricals IPO was commanding a GMP of 240 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 38 per cent the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 225 levels during the bidding period.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead managers for the Kanohar Electricals IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Tuesday, September 15. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 16, 2026.