Karamtara Engineering IPO kicks-off on Sept 9; check price band, issue size and all key details

The minimum bid size has been fixed at 59 equity shares and in multiples of 59 shares thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors works out to Rs 14,986, while the maximum investment would be Rs 1,94,818. Before the IPO, the company undertook a private placement of 24.19 lakh compulsorily convertible preference shares at Rs 310 per share, raising Rs 75 crore from Parag Shah-founded Amara Partners. The amount raised through this pre-IPO placement was reduced from the fresh issue size.

Advertisement

Karamtara Engineering, which says it is the largest integrated manufacturer of solar mounting structures and tracker components, plans to use Rs 600 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to repay certain debt, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes. As of July 2026, the company had total standalone outstanding borrowings of Rs 1,344.4 crore and outstanding acceptances pursuant to letters of credit amounting to Rs 735.1 crore.

The company supplies structures and fasteners for the solar energy and transmission sectors, along with overhead transmission line hardware, fittings and accessories. It has also entered the wind energy segment by starting production of angular and tubular towers for wind turbines. In addition, it plans to enter the battery energy storage systems business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Karamtara Green Energy, which was incorporated in May 2025. The company also plans to set up manufacturing facilities for prefabricated engineered building structures.

Advertisement

For FY26, Karamtara Engineering reported a 64.2 per cent rise in profit to Rs 228.8 crore, while revenue increased 36.5 per cent to Rs 4,312 crore from the previous year. After the issue, promoters will hold 82.01 per cent in the company. Public shareholders will include Amara Partners with a 0.92 per cent stake, and Utpal Sheth and Madhusudan Kela-backed Singularity AMC with 0.25 per cent each. JM Financial, ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the merchant bankers to the issue.