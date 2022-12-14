scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
KFin Technologies IPO price band fixed at Rs 347-366; issue to open on December 19. Key details

Feedback

KFin Technologies IPO price band fixed at Rs 347-366; issue to open on December 19. Key details

KFin Technologies is India’s largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds, based on number of AMC clients serviced as on September 30

KFin Technologies is providing services to 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, as on September 30, representing 59 per cent of market share based on the number of AMC clients. In addition, it signed on two new AMCs that were yet to launch operations KFin Technologies is providing services to 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, as on September 30, representing 59 per cent of market share based on the number of AMC clients. In addition, it signed on two new AMCs that were yet to launch operations

KFin Technologies has fixed the price band for its upcoming Rs 1,500 crore IPO at Rs 347-366 per share. The issue would open on December 19 and would comprise of an offer for sale (OFS) of 4,09,83,607 shares by General Atlantic Singapore Fund. The offer would conclude on December 21. Retail investors can bid for a minimum one lot of 40 shares worth Rs 14,640. Small HNIs can bid for a minimum of 560 shares worth Rs 2,04,960 while big HNIs can bid for a minimum of 2,760 shares worth Rs 10,10,160.

Overall, it is servicing 301 funds of 192 asset managers in India as on September 30, representing 30 per cent market share based on number of AIFs being serviced. KFin Technologies is one of the three operating CRAs for the NPS in India as on September 30, 2022.

As on September 30, out of the 60 AMCs in Malaysia across wholesale funds, unit trust funds and private retirement schemes as specified in the CRISIL report, it was servicing 18 AMC clients,  in addition to three clients in Philippines and Hong Kong as on September 30, 2022.

KFin Technologies' account for 67.7 per cent of its revenues against CAMS' 90.2 per cent.

Also Read: Sula Vineyards IPO subscribed 59% on Day 2: Check latest GMP & other details

Published on: Dec 14, 2022, 9:17 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 14, 2022, 9:14 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS