Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO allotment status: Check application, GMP & listing date

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Tuesday, August 12. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate today or latest by Wednesday, August 13. The REIT offering saw a strong response from the investors.

The IPO of Mumbai-based Knowledge Realty Trust REIT was open for bidding between August 05 and August 07. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 95-100 per share with a lot size of 150 units. The company raised a total of Rs 4,800 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh shares sale of 48,00,00,000 units.

The issue of Knowledge Realty Trust REIT was overall subscribed only 13.11 times, making it India’s largest and most subscribed REIT IPO so far, fetching bids for Rs 25,952 crore. The allocation for the institutional bidders was subscribed a solid 9.55 times The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) or other investors was booked 17.38 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Knowledge Realty Trust REIT has seen some activity, following a strong bidding amid muted market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 1.5 apiece, suggesting a mild listing pop for the investors. However, it commanded a no GMP when the issue had opened for bidding.

Knowledge Realty Trust is the largest office REIT in India, based on gross asset value (GAV) worth Rs 61,998.9 crore as of March 31, 2025. It is also the second largest office REIT globally in terms of leasable Area. Its portfolio assets are spread across 6 cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram and GIFT City, Ahmedabad.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company is the book-running lead manager of the Knowledge Realty Trust REIT, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Axis Trustee Services is serving as the trustee, while Sattva Developers and BREP Asia SG L&T Holding (NQ) are the sponsors for the issue. Units shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with August 18 as the tentative date of listing.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Knowledge Realty Trust REIT, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Knowledge Realty Trust REIT Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button





Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue,

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.