Krystal Integrated Services IPO to open on March 14; check price band and other details

The initial public offering of Krystal Integrated Services will open for bidding on Thursday, March 14 and can be subscribed till Monday, March 18. The company will be offering its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 680-715. Interest investors can apply for a minimum of 20 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.



Krystal Integrated Services, incorporated in December 2000, provides facilities management services. They offer a wide range of services such as housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping, gardening, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, waste management, pest control, façade cleaning, and other services.



The issue includes a fresh share sale of Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 17.50 lakh equity shares by its promoter Krystal Family Holdings amounting to Rs 125.12 crore. At the upper end of the price band, the company is looking to raise a little more than Rs 300 crore. Anchor book for the issue opens on Wednesday, March 13.



The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company; funding working capital requirements; funding capital expenditure for the purchase of new machinery; and general corporate purposes.



The company offers staffing, payroll management, private security, manned guarding, and catering services. The company served 134 hospitals, 224 schools, 2 airports, 4 railway stations, and 10 metro stations, as of March 31, 2023. It served 2,427 customer locations across 14 states and one union territory in India and has set up 21 branches to expand its geographical reach.



For the six months ended on March 31, 2023, Krystal Integrated reported a net profit of Rs 20.56 crore with a revenue of Rs 455.67 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 38.41 crore with a revenue of Rs 710.97 crore for the year ending on March 31, 2023.



Krystal Integrated Services has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional investors (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of shares reserved for them. Retail investors will have 35 per cent of the net issue reserved for them.



Inga Ventures is the book running lead manager of the Krystal Integrated Services IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed at both BSE and NSE with March 21, Thursday as the tentative date of listing on the bourses.