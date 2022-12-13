scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
Landmark Cars IPO: Grey market premium, price band, lot size, listing date, analyst views & more

Feedback

Landmark Cars IPO: Grey market premium, price band, lot size, listing date, analyst views & more

Landmark Cars is engaged in premium automotive retail business with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault

Landmark Cars has demonstrated stellar revenue growth at 52.17 per cent last year, Arihant Capital said adding that the company is well placed in its target markets with little threat from bigger players Landmark Cars has demonstrated stellar revenue growth at 52.17 per cent last year, Arihant Capital said adding that the company is well placed in its target markets with little threat from bigger players

The 552 crore Landmark Cars IPO will open for public subscription today. Ahead of its IPO, Landmark Cars announced allocation of 32,66,797 shares to anchor investors, aggregating Rs 165.29 crore.  

Published on: Dec 13, 2022, 8:31 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 13, 2022, 8:28 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS