Landmark Cars IPO: Grey market premium, price band, lot size, listing date, analyst views & more

The 552 crore Landmark Cars IPO will open for public subscription today. Ahead of its IPO, Landmark Cars announced allocation of 32,66,797 shares to anchor investors, aggregating Rs 165.29 crore.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 402 crore. Among selling shareholders are Sanjay Karsandas Thakker HUF, TPG Growth II SF PTE, Aastha and Garima Misra.

Last heard, the IPO was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 30 apiece in the grey market. Retail investors can bid for a minimum one lot of 29 shares worth Rs 14,674 and a maximum of 13 lots worth Rs 1,90,762. Employee of the company are offered a discount of Rs 48 per share.

Landmark Cars is engaged in premium automotive retail business with dealerships for Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jeep, Volkswagen and Renault. It also cater to the commercial vehicle retail business of Ashok Leyland in India. The company intends to use the proceeds from its fresh issuance towards the payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

The IPO will conclude on December 15, the basis of allotment will finalised by December 20, the initiation of funds is expected by December 21, credit of shares by December 22 and listing by December 23.

Considering the FY22 adjusted EPS of Rs.16.72 on a post-issue basis, the IPO is asking a PE of 30.27 times and a market cap of Rs 2,003.30 crore. There are no listed companies in India that engage in a business similar to that of Landmark Cars. But analysts are optimistic.

Arihant Capital said Landmark Cars has demonstrated stellar revenue growth at 52.17 per cent last year. It is well placed in its target markets with little threat from bigger players, Arihant Capital said.

"Considering its strategies to gain from entire customer value chain, entering the EV segment and plans for growing presence in after sales segment, the company is well poised to grow its market share in the years to come. We recommend that investors subscribe for listing gains," it said.

In the six months ended September 30, the company sold 8,295 units including new passenger vehicles of Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Volkswagen, Jeep and Renault and new commercial vehicles of Ashok Leyland. Landmark Cars has recently signed a letter of intent with the automaker BYD, a leading player in the global EV market, for its dealership in the National Capital Region (Delhi) and Mumbai.

"We assign a “Subscribe” rating to this IPO as the company is amongst the leading automotive dealership for major OEMs with a strong focus on high-growth segments. Also, it is available at reasonable valuations considering the future growth potential of the company," said Marwadi Financial Services.