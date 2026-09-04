LCC Projects IPO: EPC player to launch issue on September 09; check all key details

LCC Projects is expected to finalise the share allotment by September 15, and its equity shares are likely to start trading on the stock exchanges from September 17. The company executes projects in the irrigation and water supply segments, including the construction of dams, barrages, weirs, hydraulic structures, canals, pipe distribution networks, lift irrigation works and water supply schemes, among other EPC projects.

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As of March 2026, LCC Projects had an order book of Rs 7,953.1 crore, with irrigation and water supply projects accounting for 83 per cent of the total. The company said it plans to use Rs 14.6 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to buy equipment, Rs 180 crore to repay certain borrowings, and the rest for general corporate purposes. As of July 2026, its total consolidated borrowings stood at Rs 1,817.7 crore.

LCC Projects, which competes with listed peers such as Vishnu Prakash R Punglia and Enviro Infra Engineers, reported growth in the year ended March 2026. Its profit rose 28.1 per cent to Rs 286.4 crore, while revenue increased 23.4 per cent to Rs 3,600.3 crore from the previous year. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole merchant banker to the issue.