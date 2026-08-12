The issue was subscribed a 8.38 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 15,300 crore via over 9.87 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 16.84 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 12.64 times. The allocations for retail investors and employees were subscribed 1.71 times and 10.99 times, respectively.

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Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in LEAP India IPO for the investors:

Big HNI category: 1 investor out of 3 investors will get 1,316 shares (Probability: 33.33 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 11 investors will get 980 shares (Probability: 9.09 per cent)

Retail category: 2 investors out of 3 investors will get 94 shares. (Probability: 66.67 per cent)

The grey market premium of LEAP India has remained stable following the decent bidding and despite muted market sentiments in the listed markets. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 13 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 8 per cent for the investors.

Incorporated in 2013, Mumbai-based LEAP India specializes in sustainable supply chain and asset-pooling solutions. It offers services including equipment pooling, returnable packaging, inventory management, transportation, and repair & maintenance across industries like e-commerce, FMCG, automotive, and consumer durables.

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JM Financial Ltd, Avendus Capital, UBS Securities India and IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead managers for LEAP India IPO, while MUFG Intine India is the registrar of the issue. Credit of shares and/or initiation of refund shall be done on Thursday, August 13. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE with August 14, Friday as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of LEAP India IPO, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select LEAP India Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘LEAP’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.