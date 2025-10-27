Lenskart IPO: Peyush, Neha Bansal eye up to 52x gains; what’s in store for RK Damani?

New-age eyewear player Lenskart Solutions is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 31, 2025. The internet-based company shall be offering its shares for Rs 382-402 apiece, which can be subscribed for a minimum of 37 equity shares and its multiples thereafter, until Tuesday, November 04.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Rs 7,278 crore IPO of Lenskart Solutions includes a fresh share sale of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,75,62,573 equity shares worth Rs 5,128 crore by its promoters and existing shareholders. Interestingly, the co-founders and promoters of the company shall be making up to jaw dropping in this IPO by offloading their stake.

Shark Tank famed Peyush Bansal, who is also the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart Solutions, is set to offload 2,04,88,978 equity shares from its stake, worth Rs 1,008.05 crore as of the upper end of the price band at Rs 402. Bansal is set to make a 2,060 per cent, or nearly 21.6 times profit from this IPO, considering his weighted average cost of acquisition of Rs 18.60 per share.

Advertisement

However, his gains shall be dwarfed by Neha Bansal, who shall be offering 10,10,546 equity shares worth Rs 40.62 crore as of the upper end of the price band. Neha, who is also the co-founder of the company is likely to mint 52.89 times or 5,189 per cent, based on her weighted average cost of acquisition of Rs 7.60 per share.

Among other promoters, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi, are also set to make gains of 4,800-4,850 per cent based on their weighted average cost of acquisition of Rs 8.16 and Rs 8.11 per share in their IPO. Other selling investors will be making a profit of to 280-1,550 per cent from this IPO.

Radhakishan Damani, founder of Avenue Supermarts (DMart), invested Rs 90 crore in Lenskart Solutions in a pre-IPO placement. Billionaire investor's wife, Shrikanta R Damani acquired 22,38,806 shares (0.13 per cent stake) in Lenskart at Rs 402 per share from Neha Bansal on 23 October 2025. This means that Damani will not be making any profit in the IPO considering the price band.

Advertisement

Gurugram-based Lenskart Solutions, established in 2008, is a technology-focused eyewear company involved in the design, manufacturing, branding, and retail of prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and accessories. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Monday, November 10.

The lead managers for the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services, with MUFG as registrar. Anchor book for the issue shall be open on Thursday, October 30.