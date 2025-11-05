Lenskart IPO saw Rs 1.13 lk cr bids but GMP halves; when & where can you check allotment?

Lenskart Solutions IPO: The initial public offering of Lenskart Solutions saw a strong response from the investors during the third and final day of the bidding process, thanks to the strong buying interest from the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), which pushed the overall subscriptions higher.

The IPO of Lenskart Solutions was overall booked 28.26 times, attracting more than 32.56 lakh applications, amounting to bids worth Rs 1.13 lakh crore. On an individual basis, the QIB portion was booked more than 40.35 times, while NIIs allocation was subscribed 18.23 times. The portions for retail investors and employees were booked only 7.54 times and 4.96 times, respectively.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The issue ran for bidding between October 31 and November 04. Lenskart Solutions sold its shares in the price band of Rs 382-402 apiece, and investors could make bids multiples of 37 equity shares. The company raised a total of Rs 7,278 crore from IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 5,128 crore.

Basis of allotment for the Lenskart IPO will be finalized on Thursday, November 06, considering the market holiday on Wednesday November 08. Investors will get the message of allotment or revocation of their applications latest by Friday, November 07. Allotment can be checked via two methods- BSE's IPO allotment page and website of registrar for the issue.

Advertisement

Lenskart has seen a sharp correction in its grey market premium (GMP), which has plunged to Rs 38-40 from Rs 75-80 a day ago. The current grey market premium signals a less than 10 per cent listing pop for the investors. Brokerage firms had mixed views on the issues, suggesting it for a long-term only considering the valuations concerns.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services are the lead managers for the issue, while MUFG as registrar. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on November 10, Monday.