LG Electronics India IPO to opens on Oct 7; South Korean parent to sell 10.18 crore shares

LG Electronics India is set to launch its mega IPO on October 7, Tuesday. The consumer electronics player filed its red-herring prospectus (RHP) with the capital markets regulator on Tuesday, September 30. The price band for the issue shall be announced on Wednesday, October 01, while the anchor book details will be out on Monday, October 06.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the RHP filed by the company, the IPO of LG Electronics India will be entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 10,18,15,859 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each by its South Korean parent and promoter entity LG Electronics Inc. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

According to the sources, LG Electronics is looking to raise around $1.3 billion or 11,500 crore via this IPO, valuing the company around $9 billion, trimming down from earlier projections of $15 billion. LG Electronics Inc is reported to offload 15 per cent stake in its Indian arm.

Incorporated in 1997, New Delhi-based LG Electronics India is a manufacturer and distributor of home appliances and consumer electronics (excluding mobile phones). It sells products to B2C and B2B consumers in India and outside India. It offers installation services, and repairs and maintenance services for all their products.

Advertisement

If the current projects are reported to be true, LG Electronics is reported to become the third largest IPO of 2025 following Tata Capital, which will be raising Rs 15,500 crore between October 6 and October 8 and HDB Financial Services, which raised a total of Rs 12,500 crore in June this year. With this, IPOs worth Rs 30,000 crore have already been announced for October 2025.

This will be the second mega IPO by a South Korean parent after Hyundai Motor India, which launched a Rs 27,800 crore issue in October 2024. Interestingly, that too, was entirely an offer-for-sale. LG Electronics India will compete with listed peers like Havells India, Voltas, Whirlpool of India, Blue Star and others.

Advertisement

LG Electronics India has reserved 2,10,278 equity shares for its eligible employees. Of the net issue, 50 per cent shares are reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors of the issue.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India and BofA Securities are the lead managers to the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of LG Electronics will be appointed on both BSE and NSE on October 14, Tuesday.