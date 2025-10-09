LG Electronics IPO becomes 1st IPO to attract Rs 4 lakh crore bid amid QIB rush

LG Electronics IPO: LG Electronics India scripted history on Thursday as the leading electronics player's initial public offering (IPO) became the first India company to receive bids for more than Rs 4 lakh crore. The issue saw a bumper demand on the last day of the bidding thanks to the institutional push. It raced past Bajaj Housing Finance, which attracted bids for Rs 3.24 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the data from BSE, investors made bids for 3,85,33,26,672 equity shares, or 54.02 times, for the net 7,13,34,320 equity shares offered in for the investors after anchor allotment. The issue managed to attract bids for Rs 4,39,279.24 crore as of the upper end of the price band.

The issue, which kicked-off for bidding on Tuesday, October 07, manage to attract more than 65.06 lakh applications. Out of this bidding amount, qualified institutional bidders applied for 166.51 times of their allocation, making bids for Rs 3.86 lakh crore. Non institutional investors' quota was booked 22.44 times, while retail investors' portion was booked 3.54 times as of the bidding.

The IPO of LG Electronics India was open for subscription between October 07 and October 09. The electronics goods player sold its shares in the range of Rs 1,080-1,140 per share with a lot size of 13 equity shares. The Rs 11,607 crore issue was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10,18,15,859 equity shares by its South Korean parent LG Electronics Inc.

Advertisement

The latest grey market premium (GMP) trends suggest strong listing gains for the investors. Last heard, LG electronics was commanding a GMP of Rs 360 apiece, suggesting nearly 32 per cent listing pop for the investors. The GMP stood below Rs 300 before the bidding kicked-off for the IPO.

Incorporated in 1997, New Delhi-based LG Electronics India is a manufacturer and distributor of home appliances and consumer electronics, excluding mobile phones. It sells products to B2C and B2B consumers in India and outside India. It offer installation services, and repairs and maintenance services for all their products

Ahead of its IPO, LG Electronics raised a total of Rs 3,474 crore from anchor investors as it allocated 3.04 crore equity shares at Rs 1,140 apiece. Its anchor book included names like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, INQ holdings, Government of Singapore, Government Pension Fund Global, Goldman Sachs, Blackrock Global Funds, Fidelity Investment, HSBC and others.

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley India Company, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India and Citigroup Global Markets India are the book running lead managers for LG Electronics IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Allotment for the issue shall be finalized on Friday October 10. Its shares shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, October 14.