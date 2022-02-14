LIC IPO: Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar with LIC policy

The Government-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its mega initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday.
According to the DRHP, up to 31,62,49,885 (31.62 crore) equity shares will be on offer through the offer for sale (OFS), representing 5 percent of equity stake. There will be no fresh issue of shares.
The LIC issue, after approval of SEBI, will hit the market in March. The government has appointed 10 merchant bankers, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, to manage this IPO.
