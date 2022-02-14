LIC IPO: Here’s how you can link your Aadhaar with LIC policy

The Government-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its mega initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday.



According to the DRHP, up to 31,62,49,885 (31.62 crore) equity shares will be on offer through the offer for sale (OFS), representing 5 percent of equity stake. There will be no fresh issue of shares.

Here's how you can link your Aadhaar to your LIC policy:



Steps to link your Aadhaar with LIC policy

Log in on www.licindia.in Choose ‘Link Aadhar and PAN to policy’ Read all instructions and click on proceed Enter your name, date of birth, gender, number as mentioned on Aadhar card Enter your ID, PAN number linked to your Aadhar number Choose ‘Get OTP’ and enter the OTP A message about successful verification will pop on screen, and after a few days you will receive a verification SMS/email.



Steps to link your Aadhar card through Offline Mode

Go to the nearest LIC branch Fill the link LIC policy with Aadhar card form Sign on ‘Signature of Policyholder’ Submit the form with a photocopy of Aadhar card, PAN card and Form 60.



The LIC issue, after approval of SEBI, will hit the market in March. The government has appointed 10 merchant bankers, including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, to manage this IPO.

