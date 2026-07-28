Lohia Corp IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status, GMP, listing date & more

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 7.25 times with nearly 1.91 lakh applications, fetching bids for nearly Rs 4,500 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 9.11 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were subscribed at 6.82 times and 2.77 times, respectively. The employee portion was booked 1.39 times.

Based on the bidding, here are the odds of allotment for IPO of Lohia Corp:

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Big HNI category: 3 investors out of 4 investors will get 490 shares (Probability: 75 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 5 investors will get 490 shares (Probability: 20 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 2 investors will get 35 shares. (Probability: 50 per cent)

The grey market premium (GMP) of Lohia Corp has seen some recovery despite mixed bidding trends amid volatile market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a discount of Rs 10-12 per share, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 2-3 per cent for the investors. The company was commanding a GMP more than Rs 7-8 apeice during the bidding phase.

Incorporated in 2023, Kanpur-based Lohia Corp is a global manufacturer of machinery and equipment for technical textiles, especially for producing polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) woven fabric and sacks (raffia). It has an installed capacity to produce 240 tape extrusion lines, 13,800 circular looms, and 108,000 winders annually, as of March 31, 2026

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Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are the book running lead managers of Lohia Corp IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Wednesday, July 29. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on Thursday, July 30.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Lohia Corp, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Lohia Corp Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘LCL’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.