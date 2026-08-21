Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Lumino Industries IPO opens on August 27: Check price band, issue size, order book & key details

Lumino Industries IPO opens on August 27: Check price band, issue size, order book & key details

Lumino Industries IPO opens on August 27. Check issue size, subscription dates, order book, financial performance, fund utilisation plans and key details before investing.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 12:03 PM IST
Lumino Industries IPO opens on August 27: Check price band, issue size, order book & key details Lumino Industries supplies conductors, power cables and other specialised products to large EPC players, through its two manufacturing facilities and four warehouses in India.

Lumino Industries has fixed a price band of Rs 78-82 per share for its Rs 700 crore initial public offering. The Kolkata-based company, which manufactures conductors, power cables and other specialised products for the transmission and distribution industry, will open the issue for public subscription on August 27 and close it on August 31. The anchor book will open for one day on August 25.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 200 crore by promoters. The total issue size has been reduced from the Rs 1,000 crore fund raise planned when the company filed its preliminary papers with SEBI. At the upper end of the price band, Lumino Industries is seeking a market capitalisation of Rs 2,497 crore.

The offer includes a reservation of shares worth Rs 10 crore for employees. Excluding the employee portion, 50 per cent of the net issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and in multiples of 182 shares thereafter. Based on the upper end of the price band, retail investors can invest a minimum of Rs 14,924, while the maximum investment would be Rs 1,94,012. The company's shares are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 03.

Advertisement

Lumino Industries has two manufacturing facilities and four warehouses in India. The company supplies conductors, power cables and other specialised products to large EPC players, including Kalpataru Projects International, Jackson, Warora Kurnool Transmission, K G N Electricals, WRSS XXI (A) Transco and Monte Carlo. Its order book stood at Rs 3,149.8 crore as of March 2026, up from Rs 2,436.2 crore as of March 2025.

From the proceeds of the net fresh issue, the company plans to repay loans amounting to Rs 337 crore out of its outstanding borrowings of Rs 1,856.7 crore. It will also use Rs 15 crore for the purchase of equipment and machinery, civil works and interior development at its existing manufacturing facility. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

For the year ended fiscal 2026, Lumino Industries reported a profit of Rs 160 crore, up 28.4 per cent from Rs 124.6 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 6.4 per cent to Rs 2,041 crore from Rs 1,918 crore. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, JM Financial and Monarch Networth Capital are the merchant bankers to the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more