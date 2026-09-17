Manika Plastech IPO allotment: How to check your applications status, latest GMP & listing 

How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Manika Plastech IPO can check allotment status on NSE

Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘MANIKA’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed

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How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Manika Plastech IPO can check allotment status on BSE Ltd:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Manika Plastech Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

To recall, the IPO of Manika Plastech was sold in the price band of Rs 40-43 apiece between September 11 and September 16. It sold the issue with a lot size of 348 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 125 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a decent 28.14 times, fetching over 49.23 lakh applications and bids for nearly Rs 66,950 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 63.09 times, while the portion for retail investors was subscribed 22.72 times. The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 10.94 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the muted subscription figures, the grey market premium (GMP) of Manika Plastech has seen a sharp correction. Last heard, Manika Plastech IPO was commanding a GMP of 2-3 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 5-8 per cent the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 11-15 levels during the bidding period.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager of Manika Plastech and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Friday, September 18. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on Monday, September 21.