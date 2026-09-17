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Manika Plastech IPO allotment: How to check your applications status, latest GMP & listing 

Manika Plastech IPO allotment: How to check your applications status, latest GMP & listing 

The IPO of Manika Plastech was sold in the price band of Rs 40-43 apiece between September 11 and September 16 to raise a total of Rs 125 crore. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Manika Plastech IPO allotment: How to check your applications status, latest GMP & listing Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager of Manika Plastech and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Manika Plastech, the rigid polymer manufacturer, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Thursday, September 17. The investors applying for the issue may check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

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How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Manika Plastech IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited
  • Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.

How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Manika Plastech IPO can check allotment status on NSE
Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘MANIKA’.
Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed

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How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Manika Plastech IPO can check allotment status on BSE Ltd:
Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
Under the issue type, click Equity
Under the issue name, select Manika Plastech Limited in the dropbox
Write the application number
Add the PAN card ID
Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

To recall, the IPO of Manika Plastech was sold in the price band of Rs 40-43 apiece between September 11 and September 16. It sold the issue with a lot size of 348 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 125 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a decent 28.14 times, fetching over 49.23 lakh applications and bids for nearly Rs 66,950 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 63.09 times, while the portion for retail investors was subscribed 22.72 times. The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 10.94 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the muted subscription figures, the grey market premium (GMP) of Manika Plastech has seen a sharp correction. Last heard, Manika Plastech IPO was commanding a GMP of 2-3 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 5-8 per cent the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 11-15 levels during the bidding period.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager of Manika Plastech and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Friday, September 18. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on Monday, September 21.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 12:13 PM IST
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