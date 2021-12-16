MapmyIndia IPO share allotment today: Check status, GMP & other details

The allotment of shares of the recently concluded CE Info Systems initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today. The stock is set to make it market debut on December 21, 2021.

The grey market premium (GMP) of the IPO stands at Rs 1,010 which implies that the share is likely to list at Rs 2043, a 97.77% premium to the issue price. Shares in the IPO were offered in a price band of Rs 1,000-1,033.

The IPO held from December 9 to December 13 received a stellar response. The share sale was subscribed 154.71 times on the last day.

The IPO of the company, which owns the brand MapmyIndia, received bids for 108.98 crore equity shares against an offer size of 70.44 lakh shares.

Retail investors placed bids for 15.20 times the allotted quota and the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 424.69 times. Qualified institutional buyers put in bids for 196.36 times their allotted portion.

The firm has raised Rs 1,039.6 crore from the issue. The company, which powers Apple maps, collected Rs 312 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of the IPO.

It allotted 30.19 lakh equity shares to 24 anchor investors at Rs 1,033 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 312 crore.

Fidelity, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Aberdeen and HSBC were allocated equity shares by MapmyIndia into the anchor book. Half of the issue size was reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for the retail investors.

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital and DAM Capital Advisors were the lead managers to the issue. The objective of the offer was to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to of up to 10,063,945 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoters.

The offer for sale comprised sale of up to 42.51 lakh equity shares by Rashmi Verma, up to 27.01 lakh equity shares by Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte Ltd and up to 13.7 lakh equity shares by Zenrin Co Ltd.

The remaining 17.41 lakh equity shares were sold by several other shareholders.

C.E. Info Systems is backed by global wireless technologies company Qualcomm and Japanese digital mapping Zenrin. The New Delhi-based company is a leading provider of advanced digital maps, geospatial software and location-based IoT technologies.

Here's how to check your share allotment status. Investors can visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or the IPO registrar's website.

Registrar website

Registrar of the share sale is Link Intime.

1. Go to the online portal of Link Intime

2. Click on the drop-down menu and select the company name CE Info Systems in the drop-down menu of the investor's centre section.

3. Enter your Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) or application number or Client ID.

4. After entering the given captcha code, investors can click on the submit button and view their allotment status.

Stock exchange website

1.Visit the official BSE website.

2. On the BSE homepage, click on 'Equity'. A dropdown menu will appear. Select ' CE Info Systems'.

3. Enter your application and PAN number.

4. After entering the details, click on 'Search'.

5. After clicking on the 'Search' button, details of the number of shares subscribed and the number of shares allotted to you will be displayed.