M&B Engineering IPO opens on July 30; price band fixed at Rs 366-385

M&B Engineering is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 650 crore, opening for subscription on July 30 and closing on August 1. With a price band set between Rs 366 and Rs 385, the IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to Rs 275 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoters worth Rs 375 crore.

Advertisement

The company has reserved 75 per cent of the offer size for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 10 per cent for retail investors. Equirus Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the lead managers.

M&B Engineering, a leading player in pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) and self-supported roofing solutions, aims to utilise the proceeds for purchasing equipment, servicing debt, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. The company plans to use Rs 130.6 crore from the fresh issue for building works, solar rooftop grids, and transport vehicles.

Financially, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 77 crore for the year ending March 2025, marking a 68.8% increase from the previous year. During the same period, revenue rose by 24.3% to reach Rs 988.6 crore, demonstrating strong growth. The installed capacity for PEB is at 103,800 metric tonnes per annum, while self-supported roofing solutions boast a capacity of 1.8 million square metres annually.

Advertisement

M&B Engineering competes with peers such as Pennar Industries, Bansal Roofing Products, and BirlaNU. The company's operations span multiple sectors including engineering, manufacturing, food and beverages, warehousing, and textiles. With numerous projects completed under its Phenix and Proflex divisions, the company stands as a formidable competitor.

The IPO's anchor book for institutional investors will open on July 29, with the final share allotment scheduled for August 4. M&B Engineering is expected to list on the stock exchanges by August 6. This move is anticipated to enhance the company's market presence.

The IPO market capitalisation is estimated at around Rs 2,200 crore, based on the upper end of the price band. The IPO will help bolster operations, acquire new machinery, and expand their industry footprint. Investors must confirm their UPI mandate by 5 PM on the IPO close date of August 1.

Advertisement

Experts highlight the demand for infrastructure solutions, positioning M&B Engineering as a promising investment option given its strong financials and market position.