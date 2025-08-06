Medistep Healthcare IPO to open on August 8; check issue price, size, GMP & more

Medistep Healthcare, a pharmaceutical firm, plans to raise Rs 16.09 crore through its IPO. The offer opens on August 8 and closes on August 12, listing on the NSE SME platform on August 18. Investors can purchase shares from 37.44 lakh shares, priced at Rs 43 each. The expected market capitalisation post-listing is Rs 61.10 crore. Fast Track Finsec is managing the issue, with Cameo Corporate Services as the registrar.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Objectives of the IPO

The IPO funds will be used for purchasing plant and machinery to expand the manufacturing facility and meet working capital needs. This aims to enhance production capacity and efficiency. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 12 apeice, suggesting around 28 per cent gains for the investors over the given IPO price.

Company Overview

Medistep Healthcare manufactures sanitary pads and energy powder while trading various pharmaceutical and surgical products. The company's revenue rose to Rs 49.65 crore in FY25 from Rs 39.07 crore in FY24, with a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4.14 crore, up from Rs 3.33 crore.



Financial Metrics and Market Analysis

Following the listing, Medistep's market capitalisation is projected to reach Rs 61.10 crore. This reflects the company's growth trajectory and strategic focus on market opportunities within the healthcare sector. The IPO's pricing at Rs 43 per share sets a valuation baseline for investors.



Advertisement

Important Dates for Investors

Investors should note the IPO opens on August 8 and closes on August 12, with the listing date set for August 18 on the NSE SME platform. These details are vital for potential investors planning to engage in the offering.

"Proceeds from the IPO will strategically support our expansion efforts and reinforce our footprint in both domestic and international markets," Girdhari Lal Prajapati, Managing Director at Medistep Healthcare, said.