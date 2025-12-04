Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wires: Check Day 2 subscription & GMPs of 3 IPOs

Three mainboard IPOs- Meesho, Aequs and Vidya Wires- which kicked-off for bidding on Wednesday, December 03, cumulatively raise more than of Rs 6,643 crore, continued to attract a strong response from the investors even on the second day of the bidding. All three issues will close for subscription on Friday, December 05.



Meesho: Day 2 bidding status and GMP

According to data from BSE, the IPO of Meesho was booked 6.94 times as of 4 pm on Thursday, December 04. Investors had made bids for 1,92,77,91,630 equity shares against the overall net offering of 27,79,38,446 equity shares for the investors. On an individual basis, the retail portion was booked 8.78 times, while quota for non-institutional bidders was subscribed 8.35 times. Allocation for qualified institutional bidders was booked 5.59 times.

Meesho is selling its shares in the range of Rs 105-111 apiece with a lot size of 135 equity shares. The company is looking to raise a total of Rs 5,421.20 crore via its IPO. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 43-45, suggesting a listing pop of 39-40 per cent for the investors.

The completion of the ongoing infrastructure development is likely to improve the last mile connectivity and boost growth prospect for the company. We are positive on the company’s growth prospects driven by its asset light business model and cashflow generation, scale up of Valmo logistics platform and rising transaction volumes, said Indsec Research, with a 'subscribe' tag.



Aequs: Day 2 bidding status and GMP

The IPO of Aequs was overall subscribed 10.16 times as of the given time. The issue attracted bids for 42,69,00,960 equity shares against the net offered issue size of 4,20,26,913 equity shares. The portion for retail bidders and non-institutional investors were booked 31.14 times and 14.69 times, respectively. However, qualified institutional bidders took a back seat as the portion fetched a subscription of only 73 per cent.

Bengaluru-based defence player, Aequs, is selling its shares for Rs 118-124 apiece in the multiples of 120 shares to raise a total of Rs 921.81 crore. It is a fresh issue of 7.43 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.03 crore equity shares worth Rs 251.81 crore. Its GMP has moved up Rs 44-45, hinting at nearly 36 per cent gains for the investors.

Aequs is offering end-to-end capabilities across machining, forging, surface treatment, and assembly within a single SEZ ecosystem. With one of the largest aerospace product portfolios in the country, long-standing relationships with global OEMs, and strategic joint ventures such as SQuAD Forging that enhance its metallurgy and forging capabilities, said Ajcon Global.

"Aequs is well-positioned to benefit from rising global aerospace outsourcing and India’s increasing participation in high-precision manufacturing value chains. We give a ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue," it added.



Vidya Wires: Day 2 bidding status and GMP

Smallest among the three, Vidya Wires, IPO was overall booked as much as 7.8 times as of the same time. Investors made bids for 33,00,92,064 equity shares against the offered size of 4,33,34,009 equity shares as of the given time. Allocations for retail bidders were subscribed 10.73 times, while non-institutional investors' quota was booked 8.72 times. The allocation for institutional bidders was booked 1.29 times.

Wiring Solutions player, Vidya Wires, is selling its shares in the range of Rs 48-52 apiece in the multiples of 288 equity shares. The issue is a fresh share sale of Rs 274 crore and offer-for-sale of 50.01 lakh shares worth Rs 26.01 crore. It has seen a correction in its GMP, which has fallen to Rs 6 from Rs 5. The latest GMP suggests a 10-11 per cent listing pop for the investors.

Vidya Wires is India’s 4th-largest player in the winding and conductivity segment with a 5.7 per cent FY25 market share, offers a diversified product portfolio spanning enameled wires, copper strips, busbars, PV ribbons, and aluminum conductors. Its products serve key sectors including energy, electrical systems, EVs, clean energy, and railways, said Canara Bank Securities.

"With capacity expansion and new production lines launching by March, it is well-positioned to accelerate growth and enhance its market presence. The combination of strong momentum, industry tailwinds, and compelling valuation underpins our positive outlook. We recommend investors to 'subscribe' to this issue," it said.