MK Sons Fine Jewels IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Price band, reviews, fresh GMP & more

Incorporated in 2012, MK Sons Fine Jewels is engaged in the retail sale of gold, diamond, and CZ jewellery through its showroom network across Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It operates five retail showrooms across Maharashtra and Gujarat in high-footfall locations including Bandra, Andheri, Zaveri Bazaar, CG Road and Sindhu Bhavan Road.

MK Sons Fine Jewels raised Rs 82.62 crore from nine anchor investors as it allocated 51,00,000 equity share for Rs 162 apiece. Its anchor book included names like Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, Venus Investments VCC, Advent Global Fund PCC, Khandelwal Finance, Tiger Strategies, Compact Structure Fund, Nexus Global Opportunities Fund and more.

Advertisement

MK Sons Fine Jewels reported a net profit of Rs 15.02 crore, with a revenue of Rs 101.45 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2026. It clocked a net profit of Rs 51.80 crore with a revenue of Rs 538.86 crore for the financial year 2025-26. At the current valuations, it commands a market capitalization of little more than to Rs 910 crore.

MK Sons Fine Jewels has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of allocation. Retail investors will get 35 per cent of the reservation in the issue. Last heard, it was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 8-10 apeice, suggesting a listing pop of 5-6 per cent for investors.

Advertisement

Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager for MK Sons Fine Jewels and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 04. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say about the IPO of MK Sons Fine Jewels:



Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

MK Sons Fine Jewels has an established regional presence, supported by five showrooms in prominent jewellery and commercial locations. Its diversified portfolio of gold, diamond and CZ jewellery across multiple collections, along with customised designs and BIS Hallmark-certified products, enables it to cater to bridal, festive, daily-wear and premium customer segments, said Anand Rathi.

"Its customer-focused retail model and cluster-based showroom expansion strategy provide opportunities to strengthen its presence and expand customer base. However, its dependence on third-party vendors and concentrated geographical presence remain key. Considering its established retail presence, broad product portfolio and potential for expansion, we recommend 'subscribe for long term' rating," it said.



SBI Securities

Rating: Neutral

MK Sons Fine Jewels is a regional retailer operating under the 'MK Jewels' brand with 5 COCO showrooms. It delivered a revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 57.4 per cent, 153.8 per cent and 151.8 per cent, respectively, during the FY24–FY26 period. The growth is expected to be driven by the proposed Ulhasnagar showroom, expansion of the Ahmedabad showroom, said SBI Securities.

Advertisement

"The issue is valued at a P/E multiple of 17.6 times on post-issue capital. However, the business remains exposed to dependence on its flagship showroom on CG Road, Ahmedabad, gold price volatility, and high working capital intensity. Hence, we assign a 'neutral' rating to the issue and would like to track the performance of the company for a few quarters post listing," it added.



BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

MK Sons Fine Jewels' strong revenue growth, substantial improvement in profitability and healthy return ratios reflect its improving financial performance and provide a solid foundation for future expansion, said BP Equities. "The IPO is valued at a P/E of 13.4 times, based on FY26 EPS of Rs 12.13. Considering its growth trajectory, profitability and valuation, we recommend a 'subscribe' rating," it said.



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

MK Sons Fine Jewels operating model is B2C, and all revenue (100 per cent in FY26) comes from its physical showrooms, with no online sales. It does not manufacture. It buys finished jewellery from a network of third-party manufacturers and wholesalers and uses 9 karigars, mainly in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, said Ventura with a 'subscribe' rating.



Kunvarji Wealth

Rating: Subscribe

"We recommend subscribe to this IPO. M.K Sons Fine Jewels has delivered strong revenue and profit growth, with significant margin expansion and opportunities from planned showroom expansion. However, rising inventory levels, inconsistent operating cash flows, geographic concentration and margin sustainability remain key risks to monitor," said Kunvarji Wealth.