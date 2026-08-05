Molbio Diagnostics IPO opens on August 10; check price band, lot size & other key details

The offer for sale includes shares being sold by promoters Exxora Trading and Dr Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair, investor India Business Excellence Fund, and seven other shareholders. Following the issue, the promoters' stake will dilute from the current 46.65 per cent, while the remaining 53.35 per cent is held by investors, including Temasek Holdings-backed V Sciences Investments and Motilal Oswal Group's India Business Excellence Fund.

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Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics develops point-of-care diagnostic solutions. Its flagship Truenat platform, patented in more than 100 countries, enables rapid molecular testing for diseases such as tuberculosis, Covid-19, Hepatitis B and C, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, and Human Papillomavirus. The PCR-based platform is designed to deliver decentralised diagnostic results within an hour, particularly in resource-constrained settings.

The company plans to use Rs 105.5 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to establish a research and development facility and a centre of excellence through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bigtec, along with office infrastructure. Another Rs 72.2 crore will be used to buy plant, machinery and equipment for its manufacturing facilities in Goa and Visakhapatnam, while the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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Molbio Diagnostics reported a net profit of Rs 166.6 crore in FY26, up 14.8 per cent, while revenue rose 41.7 per cent to Rs 1,445.7 crore. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 13, with the company's shares likely to list on the stock exchanges on August 17. The IPO includes a fresh issue and an offer for sale, alongside the planned use of proceeds for research, manufacturing and general corporate purposes.