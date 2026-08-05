Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Molbio Diagnostics IPO opens on August 10; check price band, lot size & other key details

Molbio Diagnostics IPO opens on August 10; check price band, lot size & other key details

Molbio Diagnostics has announced details for its upcoming IPO. Check issue size, subscription dates, financials, offer structure, use of proceeds and listing timeline.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 11:50 AM IST
Molbio Diagnostics IPO opens on August 10; check price band, lot size & other key detailsMolbio Diagnostics reported a net profit of Rs 166.6 crore in FY26, up 14.8 per cent, while revenue rose 41.7 per cent to Rs 1,445.7 crore.

Temasek and Motilal Oswal-backed Molbio Diagnostics has fixed the price band for its Rs 930.7-crore initial public offering at Rs 768-807 per share. The public issue will open for subscription on August 10 and close on August 12, while the anchor investor book will open on August 7.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is valued at Rs 930.7 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of 91.66 lakh shares by existing shareholders. Investors can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. The IPO will open alongside the Rs 3,067-crore Dhoot Transmission public issue, making it one of two mainboard IPOs scheduled to launch on August 10.

The offer for sale includes shares being sold by promoters Exxora Trading and Dr Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair, investor India Business Excellence Fund, and seven other shareholders. Following the issue, the promoters' stake will dilute from the current 46.65 per cent, while the remaining 53.35 per cent is held by investors, including Temasek Holdings-backed V Sciences Investments and Motilal Oswal Group's India Business Excellence Fund.

Advertisement

Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics develops point-of-care diagnostic solutions. Its flagship Truenat platform, patented in more than 100 countries, enables rapid molecular testing for diseases such as tuberculosis, Covid-19, Hepatitis B and C, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, and Human Papillomavirus. The PCR-based platform is designed to deliver decentralised diagnostic results within an hour, particularly in resource-constrained settings.

The company plans to use Rs 105.5 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to establish a research and development facility and a centre of excellence through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bigtec, along with office infrastructure. Another Rs 72.2 crore will be used to buy plant, machinery and equipment for its manufacturing facilities in Goa and Visakhapatnam, while the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Molbio Diagnostics reported a net profit of Rs 166.6 crore in FY26, up 14.8 per cent, while revenue rose 41.7 per cent to Rs 1,445.7 crore. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 13, with the company's shares likely to list on the stock exchanges on August 17. The IPO includes a fresh issue and an offer for sale, alongside the planned use of proceeds for research, manufacturing and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more