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Moneyview IPO allotment status: Step-by-step guide to check application, fresh GMP, listing & more

Moneyview IPO allotment status: Step-by-step guide to check application, fresh GMP, listing & more

The IPO of Moneyview was sold in the price band of Rs 32-34 apiece between September 24 and September 28 to raise a total of Rs 1,092 crore from investors.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 9:04 AM IST
Moneyview IPO allotment status: Step-by-step guide to check application, fresh GMP, listing & moreIncorporated in 2014, Bengaluru-based Moneyview is a fintech company incorporated in India that provides digital financial services through its mobile platform.

Moneyview, the new-age fintech player, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Tuesday, September 29. The investors applying for the issue shall check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their IPO mandates revoked by the same day.

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What are the odds of getting shares or allotment odds in the Moneyview IPO?

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Moneyview IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investor out of 28 investors will get 6,174 shares (Probability: 3.57 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investor out of 84 investors will get 6,174  shares (Probability: 1.15 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investor out of 17 investors will get 441 shares (Probability: 5.88 per cent)


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Moneyview IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited
  • Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Moneyview IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘MONEYVIEW’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed


How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Moneyview IPO can check allotment status on BSE Ltd:

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Moneyview Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


To recall, the IPO of Moneyview was sold in the price band of Rs 32-34 apiece between September 24 and September 28. It sold the issue with a lot size of 441 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 1,092 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a bumper 98.46 times, fetching over 48.55 lakh applications and bids for nearly Rs 77,850 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 227.45 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 115.41 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 19.57 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Moneyview has seen a mild correction. Last heard, Moneyview IPO was commanding a GMP of 12.5-14 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 38-41 per cent of the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 15-15.50 levels during the initial phase of bidding.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book running lead managers of the Moneyview IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Wednesday, September 30. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd  on Thursday, October 1.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 9:04 AM IST
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