Moneyview IPO allotment status: Step-by-step guide to check application, fresh GMP, listing & more

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Moneyview IPO:

Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investor out of 28 investors will get 6,174 shares (Probability: 3.57 per cent)

Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investor out of 84 investors will get 6,174 shares (Probability: 1.15 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 17 investors will get 441 shares (Probability: 5.88 per cent)



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Moneyview IPO can check allotment status on the website of registrar:

Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Moneyview IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘MONEYVIEW’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Moneyview IPO can check allotment status on BSE Ltd:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Moneyview Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of Moneyview was sold in the price band of Rs 32-34 apiece between September 24 and September 28. It sold the issue with a lot size of 441 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 1,092 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a bumper 98.46 times, fetching over 48.55 lakh applications and bids for nearly Rs 77,850 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 227.45 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 115.41 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 19.57 times during the three-day subscription period.

Following the strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Moneyview has seen a mild correction. Last heard, Moneyview IPO was commanding a GMP of 12.5-14 apiece, suggesting a listing pop of 38-41 per cent of the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 15-15.50 levels during the initial phase of bidding.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the book running lead managers of the Moneyview IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Wednesday, September 30. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Thursday, October 1.