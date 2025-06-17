Monolithisch IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP, listing date & more

Monolithisch India is poised to finalise the basis of allotment for its IPO shares today, June 17. This follows the conclusion of the IPO bidding process on June 16. The issue was available for subscription within a price band of Rs 135-143 per share, with a minimum lot size set at 1,000 shares. The company successfully raised Rs 82.02 crore, with the entire issuance comprising a fresh sale of 54,48,000 equity shares.

The IPO received an overwhelming response, being subscribed 182.89 times overall. The segment for non-institutional investors (NIIs) achieved a remarkable subscription rate of 459.99 times, while retail investors subscribed 94.71 times the shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) also demonstrated strong interest, with a subscription rate of 129.20 times.

In total, Monolithisch India received bids for 69,77,22,000 shares, against a net issue of 38,15,000 shares. This corresponds to a total bid amount of Rs 9,977.42 crore. Over 1.96 lakh applications were submitted, with 1.80 lakh coming from retail investors and 15,600 from NIIs.

Monolithisch India, founded in August 2018, specialises in manufacturing 'ramming mass,' a heat insulation refractory used in induction furnaces within the iron and steel industry. The company is based in Purulia, West Bengal, and serves major clients across West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the company's shares has remained stable, recently noted at Rs 43-45. This indicates potential listing gains of approximately 30-31% for investors, reflecting the high demand seen in the grey market.

The strong investor interest in Monolithisch India's IPO underscores its position in the market as a key supplier to the iron and steel industry. The company's ISO certification and strategic location enhance its market appeal. Important dates for investors include the final allotment today, June 17, and the expected credit of shares to demat accounts by June 18 and listing on June 19.

Hem Securities is the book-running lead manager of the Monolithisch India IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Monolithisch India IPO is Hem Finlease. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on NSE SME platform on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Monolithisch India , can check the allotment status on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2) Sign up with all the requisite details if you are not register already.

3) Log in with your username and password.

4) Check I am not a robot.

5) Ensure IPO bid details column is checked.

6) Select the symbol/company in the dropdown.

7) Check your PAN number and enter your application number.

8) Hit the 'get data' button and get your allotment status.



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.