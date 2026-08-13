Navi mulls for Rs 3,000 crore IPO; Sachin Bansal's fintech firm eyes $2 billion valuation

Representatives for Navi and the banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg reported. Navi is among a growing list of Indian financial services firms preparing to tap the equity markets in the coming months, including Muthoot Fincorp, Truhome Finance, InCred Holdings, Moneyview and Hero FinCorp.

Companies have raised about $7 billion through IPOs in India so far this year, compared with $22.3 billion in all of 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

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Navi had earlier filed a draft prospectus in March 2022 for an IPO of as much as Rs 3,350 crore and received regulatory approval in September that year. It later deferred the offering amid subdued investor sentiment linked to domestic and global headwinds.

Navi is a diversified financial services company with businesses spanning lending, mutual funds, health insurance and UPI payments. Bansal founded the company after leaving Flipkart in 2018 following Walmart Inc.'s $16 billion acquisition of the Indian e-commerce company.

The report added that Navi is now reviving its listing plans with a proposed primary issue of up to Rs 3,000 core, a target valuation of as much as $2 billion and a possible prospectus filing by December, while discussions on the offering continue.