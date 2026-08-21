Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
ipo corner
Nobel Hygiene files IPO draft papers with Sebi; plans Rs 150 crore fresh issue, OFS

Nobel Hygiene files IPO draft papers with Sebi; plans Rs 150 crore fresh issue, OFS

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 15,511,082 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 1:22 PM IST
Nobel Hygiene files IPO draft papers with Sebi; plans Rs 150 crore fresh issue, OFSNobel Hygiene has a presence in the organised absorbent hygiene market, with products spanning adult hygiene, baby hygiene and underpads.

Nobel Hygiene Ltd, a manufacturer of absorbent hygiene products, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 15,511,082 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The selling shareholders include promoters Kamal Kumar Johari and Kamini Kamal Johari, along with investor selling shareholders Orbit Investment Holdings Pte Ltd, Sixth Sense India Opportunities III, Bennett Trading LLP, Manish Dharanendra Ladage, Seema Manish Ladage and Lashit Lallubhai Sanghvi.

Where will IPO proceeds be used?

According to the DRHP, the net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and investment in its subsidiary, Nobel Hygiene Baroda Pvt Ltd (NHBPL).

The company also plans to use part of the proceeds to part-finance the augmentation of production capacity at Halol. This includes setting up a brownfield manufacturing-cum-warehousing facility on its existing Halol land and purchasing and installing an adult diaper machine line. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Advertisement

Nobel Hygiene has a presence in the organised absorbent hygiene market, with products spanning adult hygiene, baby hygiene and underpads.

In FY26, adult absorbent hygiene accounted for 49.25 per cent of the company's revenue from operations, while baby absorbent hygiene contributed 45.32 per cent. Its Friends and Teddyy brands accounted for 37.85 per cent and 39.63 per cent, respectively, of revenue from operations, while B-Fit contributed 10.83 per cent.

The company operates 14 manufacturing lines across its facilities in Nashik and Halol. It exports products to 19 countries, including Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Australia and Mauritius.

Financial performance

Nobel Hygiene's revenue from operations rose 14.56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 846.75 crore in FY26 from Rs 739.14 crore in FY25.

Advertisement

EBITDA increased to Rs 84.76 crore in FY26 from Rs 65.57 crore a year earlier, while the EBITDA margin improved to 10.01 per cent from 8.87 per cent.

The company turned profitable, with restated profit for the year increasing from Rs 2.28 crore in FY25 to Rs 18.91 crore in FY26. Product margin also increased from 42.13 per cent in FY25 to 44.43 per cent in FY26.

The company plans to expand its presence in the feminine absorbent hygiene segment through the introduction of disposable period panties. It also intends to expand its adult and baby hygiene businesses through deeper market penetration, product innovation and additional manufacturing capacity.

Adult absorbent hygiene market

According to the DRHP, India's adult absorbent hygiene market was valued at Rs 2,050 crore-Rs 2,150 crore in FY26 and has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 26 per cent since FY20.

The market is projected to reach Rs 5,400 crore-Rs 6,100 crore by FY31, implying a CAGR of 21-23 per cent, according to the company's DRHP.

ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 1:22 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more