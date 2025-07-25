NSDL announced price band for IPO: Check issue size, lot size, mcap and more

National Securities Depository (NSDL) has announced the price band for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO). The market infra player shall be selling its shares in the range of Rs 760-800 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 18 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. Each lot shall cost Rs 14,400 and retail investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of NSDL is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 5,01,45,001 equity shares, with a face value of Rs 2 each, by its existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, NSDL is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 4,011 crore via its primary offer. The issue will open on Wednesday, July 30 and concludes on Friday, August 01, while anchor books shall open on Tuesday, July 29.

IDBI Bank is offloading up to 2,22,20,000 equity shares, while National Stock Exchange of India is offloading up to 1,80,00,001 equity shares. Both the entities own 26.01 per cent and 24 per cent stake in NSDL, respectively. Sebi regulations mandate that no single entity should own more than a 15 per cent stake in any market infrastructure institution.

Advertisement

Among other names, State Bank of India (offloading up to 40,00,000 equity shares). Union Bank of India (offloading up to 5,00,000 equity shares), HDFC Bank (offloading up to 40,00,000 equity shares) and administrator of the specified undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (offloading up to 34,15,000 shares) are also participating in the OFS.

The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), registered by SEBI as a Market Infrastructure Institution, has received an extension from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its listing by August 14, 2025. This extension follows an earlier one received in April, which NSDL was unable to meet due to unspecified issues.

NSDL reported a net profit of Rs 343.12 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, while its bottomline stood at Rs 275.45 crore in the year ago. The company clocked a revenue of Rs 1,535.19 crore in FY25, compared to a revenue of Rs 1,365.71 crore in the FY24. The company shall command a total market capitalization of Rs 16,000 crore.

Advertisement

NSDL has reserved 85,000 equity shares for its eligible employees, who will get a discount of Rs 76 per share in the IPO. Of the net offer, 50 per cent shares are reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non institutional investors bidders will have 15 per cent of the net offer. Retail investors have a 35 per cent reservation in this IPO.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue. The company shall be listed at the bourses on both BSE and NSE with August 6, 2025 (Wednesday) as the tentative date of debut.