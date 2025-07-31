NSDL IPO booked over 3x on day 2, M&B & Sri Lotus attract investors, GMPs hold ground

Three mainboard IPOs- National Securities Depository (NSDL), Sri Lotus Developers & Realty and M&B Engineering, continued to witness a decent response from the investors during the second day of the bidding process. All the three issues had opened for bidding on Wednesday, July 30 and shall conclude on Friday, August 1.

NSDL, which is offering its shares in the range of Rs 760-800 apiece to raise a total of Rs 4,011.60 crore, was booked nearly twice on the first day of the bidding process. It was overall booked 3.32 times as of 12.45 pm on day two. The company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 125-130 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 16-17 per cent for the investors.

Investors made bids for 11,74,81,266 equity shares for the 3,51,27,002 equity shares offered in the IPO. The allocation for retail investors was booked 3.12 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 6.27 times. Qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) portion was subscribed 1.52 times, while quota for employees was subscribed 5.49 times.

The IPO of Sri Lotus Developers was overall booked 6.23 times as of the same time as investors made bids for 24,70,79,900 equity shares, against the 3,96,58,730 equity shares offered for the bidding. The company is selling its shares for Rs 140-150 apiece to raise a total of Rs 792 crore via IPO.

On an individual basis, Retail portion was booked 5.70 times, while the non NIIs quota was booked 8.66 times as of writing the report. QIB allocation saw a subscription of 5.39 items, while the employee portion was booked 4.75 times as of the same time. The GMP for the issue stood at 42-45 apiece, suggesting nearly 28-30 per cent gains for the investors.

Last, but not the least, the Rs 650 crore IPO of M&B Engineering was subscribed 1.54 times as of the same time. The issue attracted bids for 1,50,41,388 equity shares, against 97,98,309 equity shares offered in the IPO. The company is offering its shares in the range of Rs 366-385 apiece.

Individually, allocation for retail investors was booked 5.70 times, while NIIs portion was booked 1.86 times. Portion reserved for the eligible employees was booked 2.77 times. However, QIB portion saw bids for only one per cent as of the same time. However, its GMP has surged to Rs 55-60 apiece, suggesting nearly 14-15 per gains for the investors.