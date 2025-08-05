NSDL, Sri Lotus, M&B Engeering IPO: GMP rises before market listings; solid debuts ahead?

After the stellar listing of Aditya Infotech today, Dalal Street is set for the debut of three more players- National Securities Depository (NSDL), Sri Lotus Developers & Realty and M&B Engineering- on Wednesday. Interestingly, all the three listing bound companies have gained some grounds in the grey market ahead of their stock market debut.

All these three IPOs were open for bidding July 30 and August 01, cumulatively raising more than 5,350 crore from investors. Three companies will make their stock market debut on Wednesday, and investors can expect double digits gains from all the listing-bound companies, if one goes by the latest grey market premium (GMP) for them.

NSDL, the largest issue among the three, is commaindg a grey market premium of Rs 130-135 apeice, suggesting a listing pop of 17 per cent for the investors against the issue price of Rs 800 per share. Its GMP stood around Rs 120-125 when the issue had closed for bidding. The company raised a total of Rs 4,011.6 crore from its initial stake sale.

Sri Lotus Developers, which sold its shares for Rs 150 apeice to raise a total of Rs 792 crore, is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 38-40 per share. The latest GMP signals a more than 25 per cent listing pop for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 36 a day ago.

M&B Engineering has seen its GMP rise to Rs 48-50 from Rs 45 over the weekend. The latest GMP signals a 12-13 per cent gain for the investors over the issue price. The Ahmedabad-based company raised a total of Rs 650 crore via IPO by selling its shares of Rs 385 apiece.

Market participants are also positive on these issues. Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities expects NSDL to deliver up to 15 per cent listing gains, while Sri Lotus may deliver 20-25 per cent listing pop. He suggests investors to hold both the stocks for long-term, while investors should wait for corrections to make a fresh entry.