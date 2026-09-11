The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has officially announced price band for its much awaited initial public offering (IPO). The company will be selling its shares for in the range of Rs 1,700-1,785 apeice, and investors can apply for a minimum of 8 equity shares thereafter and its multiples thereafter. The IPO will open for bidding on Thursday, September 17 and will close on Monday, September 21.



The IPO of NSE is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) for sale of 12,64,36,550 equity shares by its existing selling shareholders, representing nearly 5.11 per cent stake of the company. At the upper end of the price band, the company is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 22.568.92 crore from its maiden stake sale. NSE will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.



Existing investors including State Bank of India, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aranda Investments (Mauritius), MS Strategic (Mauritius), The New India Assurance Company Ltd, SBI Capital Markets, Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation of India Ltd and United India Insurance Company are the key selling shareholders in the IPO.



Incorporated in November 1992, Mumbai-based National Stock Exchange of India is India's largest stock exchange and one of the world's leading multi-asset exchange platforms. It provides a vertically integrated ecosystem comprising trading, clearing, settlement, listing, market data, index services, and regulatory oversight across multiple asset classes.



MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the NSE's IPO. Listing of NSE will happen only one BSE Ltd on Thursday, September 24, 2026. As of the upper end of the price band, minimum bid amount is Rs 14,820, while HNI investors can apply for a minimum of 120 equity shares valued at Rs 2,14,200.



For the financial year ended on March 31, 2026, NSE reported a net profit at Rs 10,302.06 crore with a total income of Rs 18,713.37 crore. Similarly, the company clocked a net profit at Rs 12,187.69 crore with a revenue of Rs 19,176.83 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At the current valuations, NSE is commanding a market capitalization of Rs 4.42 lakh crore.



50 per cent of net offer has been reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of allocations. Remaining 35 per cent shares shall be reserved for retail investors. Post the announcement of its price band, NSE was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 190-200 apeice, suggesting 10-11 per cent listing gains for investors.



Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial Ltd, Morgan Stanley India, Citigroup Global Markets India, HSBC Securities (India), JP Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets, Anand Rathi Advisors, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, DAM Capital, Equirus Capital, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities, IDBI Capital, IIFL Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Pantomath and 360 One Wam and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are is the lead managers of NSE IPO.



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