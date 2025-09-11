NSE CEO signals IPO in 8-9 months; how unlisted stock is faring

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is likely to launch its much awaited initial public offering (IPO) soon. The leading stock exchange could be listed within next eight to nine months, once it receives the necessary clearances from SEBI, suggest a report from CNBC TV18.

"From the day that the NOC is received, 8-9 months is what it looks like after that, to the listing date," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, reported CNBC TV18. Chauhan highlighted that the exchange is already widely held. To recall, NSE issued a new ISIN number in April 2025 after the company's shareholder count crossed 1 lakh mark within a few weeks.

According to the report, citing Chauhan, NSE is already 100 per cent public. It already has more than 1.72 lakh shareholders. NSE is the largest unlisted company with the highest number of shareholders. However, NSE’s has a unique structure compared to other companies preparing for an IPO.

NSE's stock saw a rampant surge in its stock price in June 2025 quarter when the stock rallied 60 per cent to Rs 2,400 from Rs 1,500 in just 15 days in the unlisted market. However, the stock had turned range bound since then. It has been trading around Rs 2,000-2,100 lately, with a total market capitalization of 4.95-5.2 lakh crore.

NSE is ranked the biggest derivatives exchange and second largest in equities by number of trades worldwide. NSE is also the fifth largest stock exchange in the world in terms of market capitalization. This solid market capitalization put NSE among the top-10 most valued companies of India ahead of Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever.

In June 2025, NSE had launched the electricity futures. These futures structured as monthly, cash-settled contracts, they bring price certainty to an otherwise volatile short-term market. These contracts are available for all 12 calendar months in a year. These contracts are listed for the current month and next 3 months.