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NSE IPO: 26 crore investor accounts and 3,000+ listed companies — 10 numbers to know

NSE IPO: 26 crore investor accounts and 3,000+ listed companies — 10 numbers to know

NSE is set to launch its ₹22,561.57 crore IPO, putting the spotlight on the scale and market dominance of India’s largest stock exchange. From 26.14 crore registered investor accounts to 3,005 listed entities, here are 10 key numbers that show the size of NSE.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 12:35 AM IST
NSE IPO: 26 crore investor accounts and 3,000+ listed companies — 10 numbers to knowNSE's upcoming IPO is valued at ₹22,561.57 crore and comprises a pure Offer for Sale of up to 12.64 crore equity shares.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is set to launch its ₹22,561.57 crore IPO, bringing one of India's largest market-infrastructure institutions into the public markets. An Angel One research note highlights the exchange's scale, market dominance and growing role in India's capital-market ecosystem.

Here are 10 numbers that show the size of NSE.

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1. 26.14 crore registered investor accounts

As of June 30, 2026, NSE had 261.36 million, or 26.14 crore, registered investor accounts.

2. 13.24 crore unique investors

The exchange had 132.37 million unique registered investors, indicating the scale of its retail and institutional investor base.

3. 3,005 listed entities

NSE had 3,005 listed entities as of June 30, 2026, giving investors access to a broad range of companies through its platform.

4. ₹474.08 lakh crore market capitalisation

The market capitalisation of entities listed on NSE stood at ₹474.08 trillion, or about ₹474.08 lakh crore, as of June 30, 2026.

5. 1,328 trading members

NSE had 1,328 trading members as of June 30, highlighting its extensive intermediary network.

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6. 92.99% cash-market share

NSE accounted for 92.99% of India's cash-market activity in FY26, according to the Angel One report.

7. 99.79% equity-futures share

Its dominance was even higher in equity futures, where NSE held a 99.79% market share in FY26.

8. 74.71% equity-options share

NSE had a 74.71% share of equity options by premium turnover in FY26. However, its share moderated to 68.48% in Q1FY27.

9. ₹16,601 crore revenue

NSE's revenue from operations stood at ₹16,601.31 crore in FY26. However, revenue declined 3.15% year-on-year, while operating EBITDA fell 12.25% to ₹11,097.90 crore.

10. ₹22,561.57 crore IPO

NSE's upcoming IPO is valued at ₹22,561.57 crore and comprises a pure Offer for Sale of up to 12.64 crore equity shares. Importantly, NSE itself will not receive any proceeds from the issue. The price band is ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share, with subscription scheduled for September 17–21, 2026 and listing on September 24.

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Why these numbers matter

NSE's scale extends beyond its investor base and listings. Transaction charges accounted for 78.65% of its FY26 revenue from operations, with options alone contributing 60.22%.

The Angel One report also points to structural growth in India's capital markets, with cash-market turnover projected to grow at 14–16% CAGR through FY30. At the same time, it flags regulatory changes, higher STT and trading-volume fluctuations as important risks for NSE's earnings.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 12:35 AM IST
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